ATTLEBORO — Service will start increasing on the commuter rail Monday, June 22.
Passengers are reminded that they must wear face coverings and should stay home when not feeling well and wash their hands frequently.
The Attleboro commuter line is one of the busiest in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority system.
As part of the state’s phased-in reopening plan, the increase in commuter rail service represents about 85 percent of normal schedules with regular midday trains operating and increases in the number of trains during morning and evening peak periods, according to transit officials.
The extra trains throughout the day are intended to provide more evenly distributed options so passengers can plan their trips and socially distance, according to the MBTA and contractor Keolis Commuter Services.
As a further precaution to limit the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA and Keolis are encouraging passengers to purchase tickets at ticket offices, vending machines or the mTicket app to limit the use of cash.
All coach cars on all trains will be open so passengers can spread out and maintain distance.
“As the commonwealth begins to reopen, these updated schedules will help meet an expected increase in ridership while maintaining the healthy environment provided to essential workers over the last two months,” David Scorey, Keolis CEO and general manager, said in a statement.
He thanked employees who have kept the commuter rail operating for other essential employees and passengers who stayed home during the coronavirus crisis.
Scorey also thanked passengers for their patience to allow the company to work with the MBTA and public health officials to implement the schedules that will go into effect on June 22.
Increased weekday commuter rail schedules are available now at mbta.com/schedules/commuter-rail.
The increased service schedules are based on guidance from public health officials and as part of the state’s phased-in reopening.
Since the announcement of the state of emergency in March, ridership on commuter rail has been about 90 percent below average weekday numbers.
Keolis says it is continuing to monitor ridership levels and current service levels are designed to meet travel needs.
As Phase 2 reopening plans expand, Keolis says it anticipates ridership needs to increase.
In addition to regular cleaning, trains are sanitized every 24 hours and as frequently as every 12 hours, according to Keolis.
As part of this enhanced sanitization, added attention is given to touched surfaces, employee areas and air filtration systems.
For additional information, visit mbta.com/coronavirus or mass.gov/COVID19.
Keolis and the MBTA will continue to provide updates on service to passengers via Twitter at @MBTA_CR, MBTA.com, T-Alerts, station signage and onboard announcements.
