The American Red Cross is calling on healthy residents to donate blood as supplies have been tightening due to the coronavirus pandemic on top of regular cold and flu season.
Fewer people have been donating blood and the situation has been made worse by the cancellation of several blood drives.
"The American Red Cross is doing everything it can to prevent a blood shortage. Over the last few days, we have seen blood drive cancellations grow at a concerning rate," Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross told The Sun Chronicle.
About 600 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in about 18,000 fewer blood donations.
As of late last week, 57 drives had been canceled, leaving 1,617 blood donations uncollected in the state.
"We expect these numbers to grow with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, making it difficult to sustain the blood supply for patients in need," Isenor said. "The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets now to help prevent blood shortages that could result from lower donor participation."
He stressed that the need for blood and platelets is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
"There is always that chance that if the blood supply reaches unsustainable levels, patient care could suffer," Isenor said.
Blood donors with type O blood and all platelet donors are especially needed right now.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, Red Cross officials add. There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
"Giving blood is not only a safe process, but by doing so, (donors) can help ensure medical care continues uninterrupted for patients who depend on lifesaving transfusions," Isenor added.
The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation -- and who meet other eligibility requirements listed at its website, RedCrossBlood.org. At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
The mitigation measures will help ensure blood recipient safety, as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection, Red Cross officials say.
Out of an abundance of caution, The Red Cross has also implemented new screening procedures for donors. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea; and for a diagnosis of COVID-19 or contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
Even before the virus hit, the Red Cross had issued an urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.
Cold and flu season had already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply by preventing some donors from giving, the Red Cross says.
Also, with winter weather and canceled blood drives, the Red Cross has has a critical shortage of type O blood.
For blood drives and updates on any additions or cancellations, search by zip code at RedCrossBlood.org.
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Get a free Red Cross Blood Donor App by texting “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or download it from the App Store or the Google Play store.
Also, blood drive hosts are asked to continue hosting drives.
“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” Hrouda said. “Patients across the country need our help.”
"As drives cancel, we are doing our best to add new locations and opportunities for donors to give," Isenor said.
Area upcoming blood drives include:
North Attleboro:
Monday, March 23, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
Franklin
Thursday, March 26, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
Wrentham
Tuesday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wrentham Developmental Center, 7 Littlefield Road off Emerald Street.
