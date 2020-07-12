NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Under the shade of the spreading chestnut tree on the Baptist Common, punctuated by the tolling of the church bell, more than two dozen congregants of North Attleboro’s First Baptist Church gathered for the first service at their house of worship in 17 weeks.
Shortly before the worship service began, the church’s pipe organ could be heard through the sanctuary’s open front door, and the one-minute bell tolling — which has also not been heard in 17 weeks — energized the Rev. Stephen Trembley.
“When (parishioner) Mark Schneider started ringing the bell, that told me that in a perfect world, we’re telling the town that we’re back, we’ve reopened,” Trembley said.
The congregants, all wearing masks and sitting in lawn chairs while maintaining social distancing, shared their day’s tributes and prayer concerns before Trembley began his sermon.
In reference to the Bible reading of Acts 3, where Peter and John healed a man at the gate of the temple called Beautiful by the power of Jesus Christ, Trembley told the congregants, “We are at our temple.”
“Here’s our sanctuary, there’s our portico — those (church) steps,” Trembley said. “The world is a challenging place today... yet even in the midst of challenges, we as a congregation can do great things right now in the name of Jesus Christ.”
At the close of the service, Trembley presented the parishioners with a potted purple petunia.
“It’s a little gift to all of you,” Trembley said.
Karen Nelson of North Attleboro was one of the congregants happy to be able to attend a service at the First Baptist Church again. Services will continue to be held outdoors at 9 a.m. during the summer, weather permitting.
“It’s invigorating. It feels like it’s all going to be okay,” Nelson said. “It was like a gift today to have this beautiful weather, and it was nice to see all the friendly faces and the people you rely on from week to week.”
While Trembley had emailed short sermons to the parishioners, and mailed hard copies to the members of the church who did not have email, simply being together in person provided a spiritual “refueling” for Varney Stewart of North Attleboro and an equal spiritual assist for Lynn Ouellette, also of North Attleboro.
“We’ve been waiting so long for this,” said Ouellette, who came with her sister Jayn Mitchell of Pawtucket.
Mitchell, too, expressed her gratitude for Trembley at organizing the outdoor service.
“I loved being back. I missed being here — I missed everyone,” Mitchell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.