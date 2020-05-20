Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Mohegan Sun plan to partially reopen June 1.
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe announced Wednesday that the casinos will be open to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents and clarified Thursday that it would allow gamblers from Massachusetts, as well, but no buses. The initial statement by the casino said it would be "catering to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents only."
No out-of-state marketing will be done to New York or Massachusetts residents and no out-of-state buses will be accepted, according to the announcement.
Plainridge Park in Plainville and the state’s two other casinos, in Everett and Springfield, are not expected to reopen until at least June 1, according to the state Gaming Commission.
In addition, Rhode Island’s Twin River Casinos in nearby Lincoln and Tiverton remain closed.
In Connecticut, the plan to reopen casinos is opposed by Gov. Ned Lamont, but both resort destinations are operated on sovereign land. Foxwoods is in Mashantucket and Mohegan Sun is in Uncasville.
Neither property will open its concert venues, buffets or poker rooms, and tenant restaurants will be open for takeout only.
The two tribes said they collaborated to establish new safety protocols and operating procedures for reopening the casinos.
The protocols, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, will meet or exceed state guidance, they said.
“We’re proud to partner with the Mohegan Tribe to ensure we develop the most responsible plan for helping the state of Connecticut recover swiftly and safely from the crippling economic impact of this pandemic,” Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said in a statement.
“Like many casinos successfully opening around the country, we are implementing industry best practices to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” he said.
Changes will include infrared temperature scanners installed at all entrances and staff wearing appropriate personal protection equipment.
Disinfecting of all common surfaces will be performed at short intervals, as well as the replacement of dice, tiles and cards in use at table games, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.