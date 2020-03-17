ATTLEBORO -- Construction on the new Attleboro High School will continue during the coronavirus pandemic, but there is some concern supply chains for materials may be slowed.
Mayor Paul Heroux on Tuesday released a memo from project manager Steve Johnson saying work on the $260 million project will go on, although some management personnel will no longer be on site.
Heroux said he agreed with the decision because the construction workers do not usually work in crowded spaces and are outdoors.
But, he said, he is still concerned the virus could impede the delivery of supplies and materials from places such as China.
At the moment, the project is still on time and slightly under budget, he said, and he hopes it remains that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.