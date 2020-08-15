Controversy in comfort levels as people try to emerge from coronavirus puts some relationships at risk

Lourdes Tapper is exhausted by even the thought of coronavirus.
But more so, almost, by the stress that emerging from the pandemic has brought forth.
In recent weeks, Tapper has found herself having to continually reiterate her boundaries and desire to remain strict in social distancing to friends and family who found comfort in the state’s reopening plan and hurried to return to “normal.”
But for Tapper and her soon-to-be family of four, the risk of contracting the virus is still very real.
Many days she revisits stories of infected parents whisked away from their newborns shortly after birth to prevent transmission of the disease.
Lourdes, 33, and her husband Jacob, 32, are due to welcome a baby in September. She wants both of them to be there for the birth and for everything that comes after.
“I don’t want him to be taken from us,” the North Attleboro mother said. “It sounds dramatic, but it’s the truth. It’s terrifying. It’s reality, even if people don’t want to see that it could happen.”
The state reopening has made that more difficult for her. Tapper said stay-at-home orders in March reinforced the severity of coronavirus and the caution needed to prevent its spread.
Her in-laws, who live about an hour away, kept their distance. Her parents live in Texas.
But when the state started reopening in May, her in-laws started asking for visits with their other grandson, now 2.
“In the beginning, before we started opening up and removing restrictions, they understood we needed to keep our boundaries,” Tapper said. “But now that the restrictions have been lifted, they’re pushing back. They don’t understand where we’re coming from. I keep telling them, but they just keep reiterating that they want to see their grandchild.”
Tapper is trying to meet them halfway. She and her husband visit regularly, but with her family staying next to the car in the driveway and her in-laws standing on the front porch.
Lately they’ve asked her to consider moving to the backyard, so they can sit at a distance wearing masks. Tapper isn’t sure she’s comfortable with that.
“How do you explain to a 2-year-old that he can’t give grandma his toy car?” she said. “And not everyone can keep that mindset the entire time. There’s always a thought, ‘Well, we’re here already — why not get closer? Why not just take off our masks?’ You start to get a little more comfortable.
“I would feel like a bad person to tell them, ‘Hey, don’t touch your grandson.’ I don’t want to be a cop. That is stressful enough alone – and I’m already on edge because I’m pregnant. When I’m with family, I want to relax.”
Tapper isn’t alone feeling this way.
As the state continues to reopen with a pandemic still in motion, it has created a wide array of comfort levels across individuals now considering what is an appropriate level of safety and who they can see as they itch to return to normal.
In March, that conflict wasn’t as severe: The state told everyone to stay home, and most people listened. Now that the order is lifted, where does re-socialization begin? Where does it end?
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker froze the reopening process and tightened restrictions on restaurants, also reducing the limit on both private and public outdoor crowds from 100 to 50 people, after an uptick of cases appeared in clusters across the state. Baker pointed to private house parties and backyard barbecues as the cause, specifically naming Wrentham in his warning.
“These parties are too big, too crowded and people are simply not being responsible about face coverings, social distancing,” Baker said.
Those differences in comfort levels have created stress in many relationships. Those still on high alert are frustrated, having to repeat their boundaries and concerns to people they think are treating the virus with disregard. Those ready and willing to resume their normal activities feel judged for doing so, even as the state allows it.
It’s a new point of conflict that none of us have ever experienced.
Tapper said it’s exhausting.
And, from where she stands, full of contradictions that she herself admits.
She sent her 2-year-old back to an in-home daycare last month, reassured by the safety precautions the provider is taking.
But that brought a new point of contention with her in-laws: If her son is going to daycare, why can’t he see his grandparents?
“You start to pick and choose and you’re debating yourself in some ways,” Tapper said. “We’re at least trying (with the driveway visits). We think it’s important to show we’re not trying to ban them, but we’re just trying to figure out where we can meet in a middle ground where we’re also comfortable.”
Tapper even consulted her doctor to get their opinion on when she can “let people back into (her) life.”
But a big point of hesitancy is her in-laws’ involvement in their community. Her father-in-law is a musician and music teacher, and has started offering private lessons again. Her mother-in-law has resumed yoga classes at her gym.
Both have attended Black Lives Matter vigils in the last few months. They have another tenant in their home, with no control over where they go or who they come in contact with.
“The doctor said if they’re attending events, I should hold off until they quarantine themselves,” Tapper said. “I would feel awful to ask that of them. I know they’re very active in their communities, and that’s important to them.”
In comparison, Tapper has kept her potential exposure limited. She started working from home as soon as the virus took hold. Her husband took over grocery shopping.
She tries, however, to see things from their perspective. Her son just turned 2 and his grandparents weren’t able to join them for the celebration.
“It’s your grandchild,” she said. “I understand the frustration. I’m sure it’s hard for them on that end. For us, it’s not that we’re trying to be selfish, but the priority for us right now is to stay safe so we can be present for the birth of our child. I don’t know what my viewpoint would be if I wasn’t pregnant.”
And it could change once she gives birth next month.
A newborn naturally has a weakened immune system, so she doesn’t want to rush into a decision just yet, but Tapper said she’ll seek advice from her doctor and go from there.
“When is it OK to start letting people back into my life again?” will turn into, “When is it OK to start letting people into my son’s life?”
Feeling frustrated
Margaret Wandel is frustrated by coronavirus on the other end.
She describes herself as “anti-mask” and doesn’t believe coronavirus is a serious illness.
She started rallying against it in March, fearing the loss of normalcy and the civil liberties of freedom and happiness that she holds close.
“It’s only those who were already dying who died,” Wandel said, referring to individuals with other health conditions who fall into a “high-risk” category of death if they contract the disease.
“That sounds harsh to some people, but I think of it this way: I’m 67. They say, ‘Wait and do those things later.’ But I may not be around after all of this. I feel like my life has been stolen from me illegally. I know what my risk factors are or aren’t and I think people get to make their own decisions based on that.”
The Somerset woman, who lived in Attleboro until about three years ago, meets a friend once a week to eat lunch side-by-side. That friend is 82. They continued throughout the pandemic.
Her prevention strategy is exercising and getting out for fresh air, coupled with hand washing (which she reminds people is not new). But she doesn’t believe there’s a good chance she’ll come in contact with the disease, anyways.
“It’s not that lethal and I don’t believe it’s that contagious,” she said. “Even if you get COVID, so what? You’re sick for a few weeks, maybe less.”
And while Wandel said she tries to understand the perspective of people “trapped by hysteria,” she doesn’t support it.
“I understand they believe I’m endangering them, and they believe they’re going to die from COVID, but if you do the basic statistics, I can tell you you’re not,” she said. “I think I understand where they’re coming from, but I think they’re wrong. I know people are terrified, but you don’t cure irrational fear by giving into it.”
These beliefs have caused conflict with people she once considered close family and friends.
A son who lives in Wisconsin is what Wandel calls “pro-mask.”
Recent conversations have felt more productive, she said, but they have certainly butt heads throughout the last few months.
“There have been moments where I think he won’t speak to me again,” Wandel said.
She said she is a trained research psychologist and sends her son studies that show low coronavirus infection rates.
Her son will respond, “Why do you discount the studies I send, but favor these studies?”
It’s complicated to explain, Wandel said.
Facebook posts she uploaded against the state shutdowns in March upset a long-time friend from high school who now lives in New York City. Before the virus, they talked a few times a week. Now, they barely connect.
“He said the anti-lockdown stuff I was posting was putting people’s lives at risk,” Wandel said. “He was very insulting. It’s a little better now, but that relationship may be permanently damaged. We’ll see. Maybe we can reestablish a relationship on the things we have in common, while ignoring the things that divide us.”
Wandel is waiting for him to apologize.
She has also run into conflict at stores she used to frequent and at her doctor’s office, all because she refuses to wear a mask.
“I believe it is unconstitutional (to require that), so I don’t have to obey an unconstitutional mandate,” she said. “My civil liberties are important to me.”
Her grandson needed stitches removed from a fall that happened before the pandemic took hold this spring. She sent him to the door of the doctor’s office without a mask, by accident, and the office wouldn’t let him inside. So, she brought him a mask, but refused to wear one herself and the conflict ensued.
Wandel said she was “triggered” and lost her temper, cursing at the receptionist. She eventually relented and wore a mask for the visit, taking it off “every chance I got,” because she felt close to a panic attack with it on. A week later, she said she got a letter from the office saying they were dropping her from the practice because she swore at their staff.
Other restaurants have also tried to force her to comply with the mandate.
Wandel said she tries to be respectful of space. She times her food orders so she’ll just have to walk indoors to pick it up right as it’s ready, and tries to wait until no one else is inside to do so. She does her grocery shopping during off hours.
“I’m not getting close to anybody in the grocery store – why would I?” she said.
But she doesn’t wear a mask.
The conflict with store managers has caused her retract her patronage of places she used to frequent.
“I don’t think I’ve gotten nasty or rude,” she said. “I think people on my side of the struggle are more likely to say, ‘You do your thing and I’ll do my thing.’ But they believe my behavior puts them at risk.
“They can be bullies. That’s what we’re seeing. So you just try to avoid them if you can.”
But the pandemic has strengthened her relationships with people who share the same mindset.
A friend stopped by to drop something off last week and wore a mask.
“I said, ‘You know you don’t have to wear that, right?’” she said. “He said, ‘Well, I didn’t know what your comfort level is.’ The people who want to stay home, I don’t visit. But some people are comfortable, and that’s who I visit. It’s about doing a dance to figure it out.”
Facing challenges
Laurie Brown and Brenda Hussey did that dance, although for them, it wasn’t that hard to figure out.
They credit that to what used to be a simple concept: Respect.
The Attleboro women have been friends for nearly a decade after their sons met in preschool.
“They do everything together,” Hussey, 51, said.
Which means Brown and Hussey do, too. Before coronavirus hit, they would have game nights and spend time in Brown’s pool together. Brown’s son Teddy, 11, followed Hussey’s son Ayden, 12, in school – one grade behind – so they would often share teachers a year apart, and Hussey and Ayden would share tips about what to expect in each class.
A quick mid-week text would lead to dinner at Bliss Dairy together frequently.
“We used to see each other maybe 8 to 10 times a month,” Brown, 57, said. “Now, it’s maybe once a week.”
Quarantine was hard on both boys, so the friends agreed to make sacrifices for comfort and stability’s sake.
They scheduled porch and driveway visits wearing masks to show both boys that everything was OK. When so much was still unknown, they called each other for advice.
“At the beginning, I realized we weren’t even talking to anyone on the phone,” Brown said. “We were all too nervous and scared. But we realized we all need our friends sometimes to talk to, too. She was the first one I called after all of this started. We shared tips on whether we should wear gloves to the store and how to clean the best way.”
When the state reopened, they resumed play dates. The boys can enjoy the pool together again, but know they have to keep a “pool noodle apart” to maintain some distance.
Ayden is autistic and struggles with a mask, but Teddy always has his close by, just in case someone gets too close.
“Teddy is very responsible and very aware of his surroundings,” Hussey said. “He knows what he needs to do.”
But as schools prepare to reopen, both women found themselves on opposite sides of what has become a heated debate. It wasn’t that way for them.
Hussey plans to keep Ayden home and approach this school year entirely remote.
She put a lot of thought into it: Ayden struggles with a mask. With autism, he relies heavily on consistency. Bouncing his education between both school and home would disrupt any chance of that.
Ayden typically becomes anxious before the start of every school year anyways, which often makes him physically sick. What would a school year that looks totally different do to him?
Brown, on the other hand, will send Teddy back in person under Attleboro’s hybrid model.
He’s an only child and needs the socialization, Brown said. He thrives around other people. And she and her husband need to get back to work, too.
“As much as I’m nervous, I’m hopeful that the teachers and principals will do everything they can do to keep them safe,” Brown said. “For now I’m comfortable, but let’s see when school starts.”
Both women talked through their decision with the other, and gave their honest opinions, like they always do. But even though they landed on opposite ends of the spectrum, they both said each woman made the best decision for her family.
“It’s helpful to be able to call someone and say, ‘What do you think I should do?’ and get an unbiased opinion,” Hussey said. “We talk through it and we just listen, and that’s it. We don’t let it affect our feelings toward one another.”
She hasn’t been as fortunate with other friends and family.
Others have told Hussey she is overreacting, and that Ayden will do fine if she could “just give him a chance.”
“These are friends I see in Cape Cod with no masks on, on packed beaches,” Hussey said. “If you want to make that decision for your family, that’s fine. But this is my child, so it’s my decision.”
Most of them are acquaintances who don’t know many of the school-based challenges Hussey and Ayden have faced.
“They look at it and think everything is hunky-dory,” Brown said.
“Ayden is a lot better now, but he used to have tantrums and meltdowns – and Laurie and Teddy helped us with that. He doesn’t do well socializing and really struggles with that. Teddy has become his protector in a way, steering and guiding him to calm. It works really well to have that friend. And Laurie doesn’t judge us,” Hussey added.
So she tries not to waste too much time or energy fighting it.
“I steer clear from a lot of them now,” she said. “Some were family members, and that’s hard, too. But I just don’t talk about it. I tell them, ‘We’ve had this discussion and I choose not to have it again.’”
It makes her grateful to have Brown, who seems to understand.
And Brown is grateful for that understanding in return.
“I appreciate the reason why she doesn’t want to send Ayden to school,” she said. “I might have gone that way as well. We talk about it, but we don’t get into fights. I have had no thought of judging her. We’re both parents who want to make the best decision for our child. We’re friends. We both have opinions. But we respect each other’s life and get what each other is going through, and try to help each other through that the best we can.”
And a pandemic is certainly a new thing to be going through. They’re better off doing it together.
