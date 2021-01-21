ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has once again canceled the Attleboro Arts Museum’s flower show, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.
Museum Director Mim Fawcett announced the disappointing news Thursday in a news release.
“After much consideration, the lingering impact of the coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel the Attleboro Arts Museum’s 2021 Flower Show,” she said. “Despite a genuine effort to reimagine the layout, attractions, programs and flow of guests, organizers believe that a truly safe flower show in March 2021 is not achievable.”
However, all is not lost.
“A popular component of the flower show can still safely be presented — its natured-themed art exhibition,” Fawcett said. “The display of original art, this year entitled ‘Back to Nature,’ will showcase work in a range of disciplines that relate to the natural world.”
In addition, the museum’s gift shop will expand and the popular raffles will be offered.
With the gallery bare of its usual stunning floral displays, the museum’s coffers will be bare of the cash generated by them.
Typically, the museum garners about $30,000 from the flower show and the lack of that cash will cause financial hardship, Fawcett said.
Last year the lost revenue prompted Fawcett to apply for some grants and loans, which helped the museum to squeak by.
She will have to do that again this year.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that new funding opportunities will happen,” Fawcett said.
Meanwhile, she is hoping people buy art and take classes to help out.
The show was canceled last year when the virus first broke out and was starting to infect many, especially the elderly.
Since then, 462,910 confirmed cases in the state have been recorded along with 13,622 confirmed deaths.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, there were 10,019 cases and 213 deaths prior to new figures being released Thursday night.
Two weeks ago, the state recorded 39,946 confirmed cases, which was the highest one-week total since the pandemic first appeared 10 months ago.
To make matters worse, at least two cases of a more contagious strain of coronavirus have been recorded in the state, according to DPH.
The museum itself closed for three months during the first wave of the pandemic last year.
In 2019, the flower show drew nearly 2,500 spectators during its run of four days and one night.
Fawcett said it’s hoped that the show and all that makes it a highlight of the year will blossom again in 2022, and large crowds will once again gather to take in lush garden installations, meet in the show’s café, come face-to-face with live animals, listen to musical performances and more.
“Back to Nature” will be on view from March 6-19 in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery at 86 Park St. just across the street from City Hall.
The hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
