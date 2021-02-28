ATTLEBORO — The number of new coronavirus cases statewide fell for the seventh consecutive week and the number of deaths declined for the second consecutive week.
Those numbers, provided by the state’s Department of Public Health, are for the week ending Feb. 27. Confirmed cases fell to 10,546, a decline of 347 cases or 3.18 percent, since the week ending Feb. 20.
The number of confirmed and probable cases increased slightly by 47 to 11,916, which is about four-tenths of one percent. The number of confirmed deaths fell more dramatically.
That number decreased by 64 to 282 — or about 40 deaths a day — which is a drop of 18.49 percent from the week ending Feb. 20.
Confirmed and probable deaths declined by 67 to 288, a drop of 18.87 percent.
The number of deaths have declined every week but one in the last seven weeks.
They jumped up by 70, or 29 percent, for the week ending Feb. 13, but otherwise have been on the decline since the latest high point when deaths hit 562 for the week ending Jan. 9.
The highest weekly death toll occurred in the week ending April 25 when 1,170 deaths were recorded.
The 562 deaths in the week of Jan. 9 occurred in the same week which recorded the highest number of confirmed new cases and the highest number of newly confirmed and probable cases which were 39,946 and 42,929, respectively.
The previous high number of case was 16,976 reached on April 25.
Since that time, cases and deaths declined until the latest surge began in the fall after new cases slowly increased in the summer months.
The lowest weekly total of cases came on the week ending July 4 when the number was 1,015, or 145 per day. The lowest weekly total of deaths was 80, or an average of 11 per day, which occurred twice.
The first occurred in the week ending Sept. 12 and the second in the week ending Oct. 10. There were lower numbers as the pandemic ramped up in its early stages, but those numbers increased weekly.
Hospitalizations continue to plunge.
For the week ending Feb. 20, the average daily number of those hospitalized with coronavirus was 1,057.
For the week ending Feb. 27 that number declined to 859 — a drop of 18.73 percent.
The numbers of those intubated and those in intensive care units also declined.
For the week ending Feb. 20, the average daily number intubated was 171 with 271 in intensive care units.
For the week ending Feb. 27, the numbers were 144 and 220 respectively, which equaled declines of 15.78 percent and 18.81 percent.
Since the latest high point on Jan. 13 when the numbers were 286 and 461, the numbers have declined by 49.65 and 52.27 percent respectively.
