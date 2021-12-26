ATTLEBORO — The Sun Chronicle region and state both recorded new highs in coronavirus cases in the week ending Dec. 23 and 24, respectively.
In the week ending Dec. 23, the 10-community Sun Chronicle area piled up 963 new coronavirus cases, which is 49 more than the last high number of 914 recorded in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
The 963 cases is 177 more that the 786 recorded in the week ending Dec. 16 and represents a 22.5% increase over that week.
Statewide, the case count reached 46,147, which is 6,201 more than the previous high of 39,946 recorded in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021.
That’s a 15.5% increase over the previous high.
Confirmed deaths in the week ending Dec. 24 statewide were 198, which is a one-week death percentage of 0.43%, or a little over four-tenths of one percent.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is 75.
The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021 was 562, or 1.2% of all cases.
Those 562 deaths were about half the 1,170 deaths recorded in the week ending April 25, 2020, the highest weekly death count.
That week there were 16,976 cases, which led to 6.47% deaths.
The highest death percentage recorded so far came in the week ending June 20, 2020 when there were 227 deaths and 1,158 cases for a percentage of 19.6
The increase in cases over the week ending Dec. 17 is 13,699, or 42.08%.
Cases have been on the increase since the week ending Nov. 4 when 180 were recorded in the region and 8,783 were recorded statewide.
The total number of cases for the 10-community area now stands at 23,567 with 326 deaths.
That’s a death percentage of 1.38%.
The 10 communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville, Norton, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases statewide stood at 980,055 and the number of confirmed deaths stood at 19,604, which is a death percentage of 2%.
The death percentage has been declining steadily over the duration of the pandemic which started in March of 2020.
While cases are soaring, the number of deaths don’t match the rate of increase thanks largely to the introduction of vaccines about a year ago.
According to the latest state statistics from the Department of Public Health, there were 335 confirmed coronavirus deaths over a two-week span from Dec. 5 through Dec. 18 and 72,130 cases.
That’s a death percentage of 0.46% or a little under five-tenths of one percent.
Out of those 335 deaths, 286 — or 85% — were among people over the age of 60 and 139 — or 41% — were among people over the age of 80.
Out of those 335 deaths, 315, or 94%, were among people over the age of 50.
There were no deaths among those from the age of brith through the age of 19, and just two between the ages of 20 and 29.
There were six deaths among those between the ages of 30 and 39, 12 among those from 40 to 49, and 29 among those from 50 to 59.
Those between the ages of birth and 59 accounted for 63,398 cases, or 88%, of the 72,130 cases in the two-week period and 49, or 15%, of the deaths.
Those 60 and over accounted for 8732 or 12% of the cases and 85% of the deaths.
So it’s clear that the aging population is the most threatened by the disease.
Those with underlying conditions including obesity are also at risk.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73% of all new cases are now of the omicron variant which is said to be highly transmissible, but less dangerous than the delta variant.
However, the CDC qualifies that the amount of data is limited at the moment.
When the previous high was reached in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020, the number of cases began a downward trend until it reached its low point for the year of six new cases in the week ending July 8, 2021.
It remains to be seen if that trend will duplicate itself this year.
Coronavirus cases increased in schools locally and statewide, as well.
In the week ending Dec. 16 there were 259 cases among students in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
In the week ending Dec. 23, that number rose to 320, an increase of 61 cases, or 23.5%, which mirrors the rise in the region as a whole of 22.5%.
All told, the 320 cases equals 1.06% of the student population of 30,009.
Cases also rose among staff members from 37 to 47 which is an increase of 27%.
All told, the 47 staff members represent 1.2 percent of the 4,065 staff members region-wide.
Statewide the numbers went up as well.
The number of new cases among students increased by 1,353 to 8,576, an 18.73% increase over the week ending Dec. 16.
The total equals 0.94% of the entire student population of 911,520.
Cases among staff members increased by 391 from 1,153 to 1,544, or 33.9%
The 1,544 cases among staff members equals 1.13% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.