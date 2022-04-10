Virus Outbreak Moderna-Kids

Coronavirus cases among students and staff went up locally and statewide in the week ending April 7.

But the number of cases still remains well below 1% in all groups.

In the 14 school local school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, there were 33 more cases than in the week ending March 31.

The number went from 57 to 90, which is an increase of 57.89%.

The districts include the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.

All told, there are 30,009 students in the 14 districts and the 90 cases equal 0.29%, or just under three-tenths, of 1% of all students.

Among staff, the numbers went from 20 cases in the week ending March 31 to 26 cases in the week ending April 7.

That’s an increase of six cases, which is 30%.

The 26 cases in the 14 districts equal 0.64% of the 4,065 staff members, or a little over six-tenths of 1%.

Locally, the most cases recorded among students came in the week ending Jan. 12 when 1,924 cases were recorded.

That number equaled 6.41% of the 30,009 students.

The most cases recorded among staff members locally came in the week ending Jan. 6 when 362 cases were logged, which equaled 8.91% of the 4,065 staff members.

Statewide, the number of student cases of coronavirus in the week ending April 7 was 2,782, which is 0.30% of the 911,520 students.

That’s an increase of 341 cases over the 2,441 cases recorded in the week ending March 31, or a 13.97% increase.

The number of cases among staff members statewide went up by 180 to 984, which is an increase of 22.38%.

The 984 cases equal 0.72% of the 136,349 staff members statewide, or just over seven-tenths of 1%.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of April 7

Community Students Cases Percentage Staff Cases Percentage
Attleboro 5,866 18 0.30 699 6 0.85
Foxboro 2,459 11 0.44 367 2 0.54
Mansfield 3,437 15 0.43 508 5 0.98
Norfolk 1,031 5 0.48 156 0 0.00
North Attleboro 3,969 0 0.00 527 0 0.00
Norton 2,376 6 0.25 326 2 0.61
Plainville 656 2 0.30 86 2 2.32
Seekonk 2,075 8 0.38 299 2 0.66
Wrentham 921 5 0.54 156 2 1.28
Foxboro Charter 1,689 5 0.29 215 2 0.93
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 4 0.15 348 0 0.00
King Philip 1,874 8 0.42 242 3 1.24
Bristol Agricultural 499 2 0.40 55 0 0.00
Norfolk Agricultural 588 1 0.17 81 0 0.00
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

