Most of coronavirus numbers for the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area went up this week, according to information provided by the state Department of Public Health.
The increasing numbers put North Attleboro and Plainville back in the coronavirus red zone, indicating the highest infection rates.
The other eight communities are in the yellow zone, the second highest.
Rehoboth, which made it into the third-highest green zone for the week ending March 18, slipped back into the yellow for the week ending March 25.
For the week ending March 25 the number of new cases came in at 393 for the 10 communities, which is 114 more than the 279 registered for the week ending March 18. That’s an increase of almost 41 percent.
Overall, the total case count for the 10 communities is now at 14,282.
The 393 new cases with regard to the total number of cases represents an increase of six tenths of 1 percent.
Attleboro, which is the biggest community of the 10 with a population of about 46,517, has the most cases with 3,741.
North Attleboro, the second largest community with a population of about 30,326, has the second greatest number of cases at 1,999.
While the number of new cases bumped up significantly, the number of deaths did not.
With eight of 10 communities reporting, there was just one additional death recorded and that was in Wrentham, which now has a total of 59.
That’s the second greatest number of deaths in the area.
Attleboro has the most at 105.
Deaths are not increasing at the same rate as cases, which is likely due to the fact that about 87 percent of new cases are among persons 59 and younger.
That age group is the least likely to die from the disease, accounting for just 11 percent of the most recent deaths.
The total number of deaths in the area is now at 263.
With the 14,282 cases, that means the area has a death rate of 1.84 percent, which is down from the 1.88 percent for the week ending March 18.
The average number of cases per day increased in nine of the 10 communities.
In Wrentham that number stayed the same.
Overall the average number of cases per day increased to 21.3 for the week ending March 25 from 16.5 for the week ending March 18, which is an increase of 27.8 percent.
The average percentage of positive tests for the area went from 2.62 percent for the week ending March 18 to 3.43 percent for the week ending March 25.
