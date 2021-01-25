The surge in coronavirus cases has declined nearly 30 percent over the last two weeks statewide.
The post holiday rash of cases reached its high point on the week ending Jan. 9 with a total of 39,946 confirmed new cases.
That number fell to 36,095 on the week ending Jan. 16 and fell further to 28,147 for the week ending Jan. 23, which is total decline of 11,799 cases, or 29.5 percent.
The average number of cases per day fell from 6,132 to 4,338. Meanwhile, deaths declined by 16 percent over the same two-week period from 562 confirmed ones to 472.
While the number of new cases reached the highest one week total ever, 39,946, on Jan. 9, the number of deaths did not keep pace.
The previous high number of cases was reached for the week ending April 25 when the one week total was 16,976.
The weekly death toll also reached it highest point that week at 1,170, which is almost double the number reached during the week ending Jan. 29.
The lower death toll is likely the result of the greater number of young people contracting the disease.
Those over the age of 60 have a greater chance of dying from the disease.
The median age of death for those with coronavirus is 79 and the median age of hospitalization is 71.
Meanwhile, the percentage of those dying in nursing homes from the disease has fallen 8 percentage points from a high of 64.4 on Oct. 7 to 56.5 on Jan. 20.
The weekly numbers are even more impressive. For the week ending Oct. 7, 86 percent of all deaths occurred in nursing homes.
For the week ending Jan. 20 that number was 31 percent.
Over the last seven weeks the percentage of nursing home deaths out of all deaths has been 37 percent or lower.
For the week ending Dec. 23 it reached a low of 28 percent.
In addition, the number of hospitalizations has fallen as well over the last two weeks.
For the week ending Jan. 9, there was an average of 2,354 coronavirus patients per day in hospitals.
For the week ending Jan. 23 that number was down to 2,156, a drop of 8.4 percent.
Locally, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital the number of coronavirus patients fluctuated over the last two weeks.
For the week ending Jan. 9 the hospital recorded 24 coronavirus patients per day on average with five in the intensive care unit.
For the week ending Jan. 16 those numbers were 19 and three, respectively. And on Jan. 23 they were 24 and three, respectively.
Those numbers are lower than the previous surge in April, however.
For the week ending April 25, Sturdy had recorded 42 coronavirus patients on average per day with five in the intensive care unit.
Meanwhile, cases in Attleboro public schools remained about the same.
For the week ending Jan. 22 there were 32 new cases as compared to 31 for the week ending Jan.15.
Cases recorded in the week ending Jan. 15 occurred during the second week of remote learning imposed by the school committee following the holidays.
For the week ending Jan. 22, students were back in school under the hybrid program in which they go to school two days a week and are at home for three days.
The number of “close contacts” was also about the same. For the week ending Jan. 22 there were 59 and for the week ending Jan. 15 there were 61.
None of the cases were contracted in the schools and none of the close contacts occurred in the schools for the week ending Jan. 22, according to the district.
All told, 10 staff members were affected, four who contracted the disease and six who were close contacts.
As a result, those individual must quarantine themselves for 10 days.
That’s a situation that sometimes makes it hard for some schools to stay open because of a lack of substitute teachers.
The situation is different in King Philip Regional School District, where Superintendent Paul Zinni has decided to implement remote learning for the rest of this week after multiple cases of coronavirus have emerged in the schools.
