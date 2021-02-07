ATTLEBORO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus continued their downward plunge for the week ending Feb.6.
All told, the state’s Department of Public Health reported 17,927 confirmed cases statewide for the week which is a 23.5 percent drop from the 23,424 cases reported for the week ending Jan. 30.
And it’s a decline of 22,019 from the high point of the recent surge which totaled 39,946 cases for the week ending Jan. 9.
That’s a reduction of 55.1 percent.
The surge occurred during the holiday season which was thought to be at least partly responsible for the dramatic increase in cases as people met for parties and family gatherings.
The previous high number in cases was 16,976 for the week ending April 25. That was the week of the highest death toll as well which came in at 1,170.
That number of weekly deaths has not been approached since.
Currently, medical officials are concerned that Super Bowl parties on Sunday may result in another outbreak.
Added to that, a more transmissible mutation of the virus is beginning to make its presence felt in the state and nation.
The drop in the percentage of confirmed and probable cases is about the same as the drop in confirmed cases alone, coming in at about 22.9 percent.
The number of deaths fell 17.88 percent since last week and 32.2 percent since the high reached on Jan. 9.
The high number on Jan. 9 was 562 confirmed deaths for that week.
The number for the week ending Feb. 6 was 381.
Hospitalizations are also down significantly.
They dropped from an average of 1,884 per day for the week ending Jan. 30 to an average of 1,589 per day for the week ending Feb. 6. That’s a decline of 16.65 percent.
Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 765 per day since the high point of 2,354 during the week of Jan. 9.
The surge in April however recorded a daily average of 3,870 hospitalizations.
Fewer hospitalizations and deaths are likely the result of more young people contracting the virus.
Currently, 81 percent of those becoming ill are under the age of 60.
Meanwhile, the percentage of nursing home deaths continues to drop.
It reached its high point at 64.47 percent on Oct. 21, but has been falling ever since and is now at 55.12 percent.
As of Saturday, 8,225 deaths had occurred among nursing home residents.
There has been a total of 14,921 confirmed and probable deaths since the pandemic began 11 months ago.
While nursing home deaths are decreasing it remains a fact that it’s mostly the elderly who die from coronavirus.
Among the 865 people who died from Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, 58 percent were 80 years old or older and 81 percent of the 865 deaths were among those 70 and over. All told, 92 percent of all deaths during that period were among those 60 and over.
Meanwhile those who are 75 and older are finally eligible to get coronavirus vaccinations.
However a shortage of vaccine is making it a long wait for most.
Last week, 120,000 appointments were made available by the state, but due to high demand most were snapped up immediately on Thursday.
More are slated to be released every Thursday.
Persons 75 and older who are having difficulty scheduling a vaccination appointment online can dial 2-1-1 to get help from the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
That line opened on Friday.
Call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to reach the help line which will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials said it may take weeks to schedule an appointment.
Those currently eligible are all those in Phase I including clinical and non-clinical health care workers, long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities, first responders, congregate care settings, home-based health care workers and those who 75 and older which is the first group in Phase II.
The phases can be found at www.mass.gov/info. To register online or to find a provider go to www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.
