ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus numbers in most if not all categories continued on a downward plunge statewide for the week ending Feb. 20.
The total number of confirmed cases declined from 13,909 for the week ending Feb. 13 by 3,016 to 10,893 a 21 percent drop and the average number per day, 1,556, was also a drop of 21 percent.
The number of confirmed and probable cases per day declined to 1,695 from 2,152 per day.
That was also a 21 percent decline.
Confirmed deaths fell from 494 for the week ending Feb.13 to 346 a drop of 30 percent.
Confirmed and probable deaths fell from 503 to 355, a decline of 29 percent.
The average number of confirmed deaths per day for the week ending Feb. 13 was 70.
The average number of confirmed deaths per day for the week ending Feb. 20 was 49.
The confirmed and probable deaths per day numbers were 72 and 50 respectively for the two weeks.
From the week ending Jan. 9, when the greatest number of confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded at 39,946, the number of confirmed cases has fallen to 10,893 for the week ending Feb. 20 which is a decline of 29,053 cases or 72 percent.
The number of confirmed and probable cases over that same time period fell from 42,929 to 11,869, which was also a drop of 72 percent.
Confirmed deaths for the week ending Jan. 9 came in at 562 and the number of confirmed and probable deaths came in as 572.
Those totals equal an average of 80 and 81 deaths per day respectively.
Those were the highest weekly death tolls since 599 were recorded for the week ending May 23 ,which was an average of 87 per day.
The highest death toll during the pandemic was 1,170 for the week ending April 25.
That number was an average of 167 per day.
Hospitalizations for the week ending Feb. 20 were down 19 percent falling from an average of 1,317 for the week ending Feb. 13 to 1,057 per day.
In the latest surge of cases, the greatest per day average of hospitalizations was 2,263 for the week ending Jan. 13.
The 1,057 represents a decline of 1,206 cases or 53 percent.
During the entire pandemic, which is nearly a year old, the greatest per day average of hospitalizations was 3,870 for the week ending April 29.
The lowest daily average was 311 for the week ending Sept. 2.
With case numbers and deaths dropping, vaccinations for the disease increase daily.
As of Sunday afternoon 1,413,889 residents of Massachusetts had gotten either a first dose or a first and second dose of the vaccine.
Out of that number 5.58 percent or 389,087 had received the required two doses.
Another 1,024,802 or 14.7 per cent had received the first of two doses, which means 20 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 residents have been fully or partly inoculated against the disease.
In the latest 24 hour period there were 40,983 vaccinations administered.
