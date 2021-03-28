ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases statewide went up 21 percent for the week ending March 27.
It was the second consecutive week they’ve gone up after nine weeks of decline.
The number of cases tumbled from 39,946 for the week ending Jan. 13, to 9,306 for the week ending March 7 — a decline of 76.7 percent.
But since then, cases per week have jumped up by 3,753 to 13,059 for the week ending March 27, which is an increase of 28.7 percent.
Deaths also increased after reaching their lowest point in 15 weeks during the week ending March 20 when they numbered 217.
For the week ending March 27, deaths increased to 248 — a jump of 31, or 14.3 percent.
For the week ending Nov. 22, 15 weeks ago, they were at 184.
All told, the state has recorded 590,961 confirmed cases and 16,746 confirmed deaths.
That’s a death rate of 2.83 percent.
The number of confirmed and probable cases is 627,556, and the number of confirmed and probable deaths is 17,086.
Those numbers create a death rate of 2.72 percent.
The number of hospitalizations held steady at an average of 618 per day for the week ending March 27.
For the week ending March 20, there was an average of 609 per day — so this week’s number represents a slight increase of 2/10 of one percent.
All the numbers weren’t bad.
For the week ending March 20, the average number of intubations, or those on breathing devices, was 96 per day.
For the week ending March 27, that number fell by 10 to 86 on average per day, a 10 percent decline.
And the number of patients in intensive care units also fell.
For the week ending March 20, there were an average of 161 patients per day in ICUs.
For the week ending March 27, there were an average of 143 patients per day in ICUs, which is a decline of 11 percent.
Those numbers indicate there are fewer serious cases of the disease which is likely related to the fact that more of the younger population and fewer of the older population are becoming infected.
For example, on Jan. 27, 52 percent of all cases were among those between the ages of 0 and 39.
On March 27, 60 percent of all cases were among those between the ages of 0 and 39.
Meanwhile, the numbers fell for those over the age of 60, the most at risk for serious illness and death.
On Jan. 27, 19 percent of all cases affected those over the age of 60.
On March 27, that number had fallen to 12 percent.
The worst week for intubations so far this year was the week ending Jan. 20 when an average of 289 per day were recorded.
And the worst week for the number of ICU patients this year was the week ending Jan. 13, when an average of 451 per day were recorded.
Since then, those numbers have fallen to 86 and 143, respectively, which are declines of 70 percent and 68 percent, respectively.
