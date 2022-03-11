There were two additional coronavirus deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending March 3.
However, Attleboro did not respond to a request for an update so it could be more since Attleboro has the most cases, deaths and the biggest population.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Norfolk, Plainville, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Wrentham.
That being said, the overall number of deaths may actually go down because the state is altering the way it counts coronavirus deaths.
A press release from the state’s Department of Public Health on Thursday said the definition of a coronavirus death will be tightened.
As a result 3,681 deaths will be trimmed from the list of 22,966 confirmed deaths bringing the total to 19,285.
“We are adopting the new definition because we support the need to standardize the way COVID-19 (coronavirus) associated deaths are counted,” DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said in the press release.
By the numbers
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for our 10-community coverage area since March 3, 2022 — 129.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area — 2.17%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.03%
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 37.25%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial — 2
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 0%
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since March 3, 2022 — 2
Number of total deaths in The Sun Chronicle area — 370 (Attleboro did not report so the number is likely bigger)
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC — Low
Percentage of positive cases in state — 1.85%
Breakdown by community (first number is new cases, second is vaccination rates)
Attleboro — 31, 66.11%
Foxboro — 10, 77.76%
Mansfield — 17, 78.71%
Norfolk — 8, 75.08%
North Attleboro — 21, 69.61%
Norton — 22, 66.47%
Plainville — 1, 76.17%
Rehoboth — 5, 56.22%
Seekonk — 6, 56.49%
Wrentham — 8, 84.84%