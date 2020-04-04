A second death from the coronavirus of an Attleboro resident has been reported.
The victim was a man but no other details were revealed Saturday by Mayor Paul Heroux, who said he had received a call from a city health nurse.
To date, the two deaths are the only ones from the virus in the Attleboro area, according to available information.
The number of coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle readership area increased by at least 37 on Friday, bringing the total to 179 — a jump of 26 percent.
The number of cases in Attleboro had increased by 25 to 80 Friday, but Heroux said Saturday those numbers have been hiked to 35 and 90 respectively.
Cases in Norton increased to 26 as of Sunday, many of whom have recovered, according to a post on that town’s website. North Attleboro saw a hike to 29 from 25 as of April 3, the most recent numbers posted on its website, while Wrentham jumped to eight from six.
The number of cases could well be more but three towns, Rehoboth, Norfolk and Plainville have refused to disclose the number of their cases.
In Bristol County there were 659 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon, with four deaths, according to numbers released by the state’s public health department.
In Norfolk County there were 1,271 confirmed cases as of late Sunday afternoon, up from 1,045 cases on Friday, with 20 deaths.
Statewide Sunday the number of cases stood at 12,500 with 231 deaths.
Meanwhile, the number of patients with coronavirus at Sturdy Memorial Hospital edged up by one to 23 by Friday. Four are in the intensive care unit, the most to date, according to information provided by Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association. Another 18 patients are “admitted persons under investigation for (coronavirus).”
Rehoboth’s interim town administrator, Deborah Arruda, said the town decided not to release the numbers to protect the privacy of its residents.
However, the paper did not ask for any personal information, only the number of cases.
Meanwhile, Blythe Robinson, town administrator of Norfolk, said her town is “following the guidance of DPH and not releasing town numbers.”
A representative of Plainville echoed Robinson.
However, DPH has not advised towns not to release the numbers, according to DPH spokesperson Omar Cabrera.
He provided a copy of what was sent to towns. It said no information should be released other than the case count, which is what was requested.
