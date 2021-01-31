ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases statewide continued to plummet during the week which ended Jan. 30.
The state’s Department of Public health reported 23,424 confirmed cases for that week.
That’s a 16.7 percent decline from the week which ended Jan. 23 when the number was 28,247.
For the week ending Jan. 30 there was an average of 3,346 cases per day, down from the 4,021 recorded for the week ending Jan. 23.
The case numbers for Jan. 30 represents a 41.3 percent drop since the week ending Jan. 9 when 39,946 cases were recorded — which was the greatest one-week number recorded to date during the 10-month pandemic.
The week of Jan. 9 also recorded a record average of 5,706 cases per day.
The number of hospitalizations also dropped dramatically last week.
Hospitalizations averaged 1,884 per day statewide, which is a 12.6 percent reduction from the week of Jan. 23 when the number was 2,151 per day.
Since the week ending Jan. 9, the average number of hospitalizations has declined by 470 per day which is a 19.9 percent drop.
But even with the record number of cases recorded on the week ending Jan. 9, the number of hospitalizations was much lower than was recorded during the first surge of the virus in April.
For the week ending April 25, there was an average of 3,844 hospitalizations per day when the total number of cases was 16,976, which is less than half of the 39,946 recorded for the week ending on Jan. 9.
One of the reasons for that is the vast majority of those becoming ill now are under the age of 60.
All told, 80 percent of all cases during the last two weeks afflicted those under the age of 60.
Those people are less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to die.
A 14-day total of hospitalizations from Jan. 10 through Jan. 23 showed that 77 percent of those afflicted over the age of 60 were hospitalized and that 95 percent of all deaths which took place during that period, or 903 out of 952, occurred among people over the age of 60.
For the week ending Jan. 30, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro averaged 19 coronavirus patients per day which is down from the 24-per-day it averaged for the week ending Jan. 9.
Both of those numbers are well below the 42 patients per day Sturdy averaged for the week ending April 25 during the first surge of the disease.
The number of deaths for the week ending Jan. 30 held steady at 464, down just 8 or 1.7 percent from last week’s 472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.