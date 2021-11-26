New coronavirus cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks in the area.
According to the state Department of Public Health, numbers soared to 474 in the week ending Nov. 25 in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area. That was up from the 214 reported in the week ending Nov. 11, a 121 percent increase. The new cases bring the area’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 20,584.
There have been at least 312 deaths, or 1.51 percent of the case total.
New cases recorded this week marked the first time in 34 weeks there have been that many.
The increase over the week ending Nov. 18, which reported 314 new cases, was 160 cases, or 50.95 percent
The last time more than 400 new cases were reported came in the week ending April 1 when there were 482 new cases.
The most new cases reported in any week since the pandemic began in March of 2020 was 914 in the week ending Dec. 12, 2020.
The increase in cases is thought to be caused partly by the fact that people are spending more time inside due to the colder weather, as well as the more contagious delta variant.
Statewide, the increase in the number of cases so far for this week has been 1,930, or about 12.43 percent, for a total of 17,453.
And the number of confirmed deaths statewide declined from 98 in the week ending Nov. 18 to 83 in the week ending Nov. 25.
The Sun Chronicle did not poll its 10 communities this week for deaths.
The last count was 312 as of Nov. 16.
That number had remained constant since the week ending Oct. 28 which indicates that while cases were increasing they were less severe.
Currently the majority of cases during the last two weeks, 55 percent, are affecting people from the age of 20 to 59.
And those 19 and younger are afflicted with the second greatest number of cases, 32 percent of them.
Those 60 and older, the group that’s most vulnerable to the illness, have been hit with 13 percent of the cases.
The younger population has a much better chance of surviving the disease.
In a two-week period ending on Nov. 18, 87 percent of all deaths, or 148 out of 170, were among people older than 60.
There were 22 deaths among those age of 20 to 59 and there were no deaths among those 19 and under.
All told, during that two-week period there were 24,656 cases and 170 deaths, which equals a death rate of 0.69 percent.
The average age of those dying from the disease in Massachusetts is 76, according to the Department of Public Health.
Attleboro registered the greatest increase in the number of new cases at 144 and some of those came from an outbreak of the virus at Brookdale Assisted Living on Garfield Avenue, which reported 39 cases from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.
A spokesman said the majority of the cases had no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Norfolk had the fewest number of new cases with two.
Meanwhile, as can be expected, the positive test percentage has continued to climb.
In the week ending Nov. 25, the percentage was 4.02 which is up more than a point from the 2.91 percent recorded in the week ending Nov. 18.
As in weeks past, Rehoboth and Seekonk had the highest positive test percentages, this week at 6.91 and 6.80 respectively.
They also have the lowest vaccination rates of the 10 communities at about 53 percent each.
Wrentham has the highest vaccination rate of the 10 communities at 78 percent.
Norton had the most coronavirus tests in the week ending Nov. 25 with 4,649 and the fewest positives with 67 for a positive test percentage 1.44 the lowest of all 10 communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.