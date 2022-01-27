Area coronavirus cases continued to decline this week.
The number of new cases increased by 1,750 in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending Jan. 27. That’s 819 fewer than in the week ending Jan. 20, a 32% reduction.
For the week ending Jan. 20, new cases totaled 2,569, which was over an 8% jump, and in the week ending Jan. 13 there was a 3,463, a 12.63% hike.
With the 1,750 new cases this week, the area total since the pandemic began is now 35,199.
In addition, there have been at least 346 deaths. That represents a death percentage of just under 1%.
The percentage has been falling for weeks mainly because the omicron variant, a more transmissible but less deadly variant of the virus, has been fueling a spike in cases.
Deaths have increased during that time, but at a rate much below rates earlier in the pandemic.
Eight of the 10 area communities reported fewer cases this week than in the week ending Jan. 20.
Rehoboth and Seekonk reported more with 13 and 49, respectively.
All communities reported lower positive test percentages. Overall the positive test percentage fell to 20.29% from 23.92% from the week ending Jan. 20.
And all communities reported lower incidence rates, which represent the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
In the week ending Jan. 20 the average rate for the area was just over 200 cases.
In the week ending Jan. 27 the average was 140.8, a drop of 59.8 cases, or nearly 30%.