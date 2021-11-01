ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus cases in city schools fell by more than 50 percent in the week ending Oct. 27.
There were nine cases among students and none among staff members, according to school officials.
In the week ending Oct. 20, there were 19 cases — 16 among students and three among staff members.
The decline of 10 cases equals 53 percent.
Two of the nine cases among students were transmitted in school, according to officials.
That is the first time an in-school transmission has occurred this academic year.
So far this year there have been 100 cases of coronavirus among the student population of about 5,850 and 11 among the 700 or so staff members. Those numbers represent 1.7 percent of students and 1.6 percent of staff members.
Meanwhile, the state has extended the mask mandate from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
Close contacts were also down by 46 percent, falling from 156 in the week ending Oct. 20 to 86 in the week ending Oct. 27.
Only one of the close contacts was among staff members and 85 were among students.
In the first nine weeks of the school year there have been 747 close contacts — 706 among students and 41 among staff members.
Statistics for other schools in The Sun Chronicle area were not available because of power failures plaguing the state due to the nor’easter last Wednesday.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said those numbers will be posted on its website Nov. 4.
