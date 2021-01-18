Coronavirus cases statewide fell by 4,338 for the week ending Jan. 16.
That’s a 10 percent drop in confirmed and probable cases for the week ending Jan. 9, from 42,929 to 38,591.
The average daily number of cases dropped from 6,132 per day to 5,513.
So far this week, Sunday and Monday, the numbers are even lower with a daily average of 3,893.
The number of deaths also declined by 63, or 11 percent, from 572 confirmed and probable deaths to 509.
The median age of those dying from coronavirus is 80, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
All told, 56 percent, or 560 of the 994 people who have died from the diseases in the last two weeks were over 80.
Another 228, or 23 percent, were between the ages of 70 and 79 and another, 135, or 13 percent were between the ages of 60 and 69.
In short, 92 percent of the dead were over the age of 60.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57 percent of all victims lived in nursing homes or other long term care facilities.
Meanwhile, the average number of people hospitalized per day for the disease dropped by 143.
The average number of hospitalizations for the week ending Jan. 16 was 2,211.
For the week ending Jan. 9 it was 2,354.
On Monday, the mass vaccination center at Gillette Stadium was opened for business and was expected to inoculate at least 300 first responders.
That number is expected to expand to 500 by the end of the week and eventually to at least 2,500 per day.
The center, run by CIC-Health, is following the state's priority list for inoculations.
For details on that list go to mass.gov/covidvaccine.
The general population is not eligible for shots until April.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro is still working on establishing a testing site in Attleboro.
