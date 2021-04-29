Coronavirus may finally be loosening its grip on the area.
Numbers published Thursday by the state Department of Public Health show new cases fell from 266 last week to 177 for the week ending April 29 in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle. That’s a 33.4 percent reduction.
The number of new weekly cases has not been that low since the week ending Oct. 29, when the number was 174.
In addition, all 10 communities are out of the state’s coronavirus red zone, which indicates the highest rate of infection.
Attleboro cut its new cases by 50 percent, from 96 to 48. And Mansfield cut its by 70 percent, from 30 to nine.
The total number of cases in the area is now 15,952 since the pandemic began in March of last year.
Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk were stuck in the red zone for the last three weeks, but this week Plainville and Seekonk made it to the yellow zone, the second highest of the state’s four categories.
Meanwhile, Rehoboth made it to the green zone, the third highest, as did Norfolk, which had been in the yellow.
All ten communities showed declines in their incidence rates and percentage of positive tests.
The incidence rate is the average number of new cases daily over a 14-period per 100,000 people.
The overall average was 14.9 cases, which is down from 21.8 from the week ending April 22. That’s a 31 percent reduction.
By comparison, the state’s rate is 20.0.
The average positive test rate for the 10 communities for the week ending April 29 was 2.58 percent, which is down from 4.36 percent in the week ending April 22. That’s a 40 percent reduction.
The state’s positive test rate is 2.01 percent.
Meanwhile, deaths increased by three to 275.
With the case count at 15,952, that computes to a death percentage of 1.72.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases stands at 644,688 with 17,243 confirmed deaths for a rate of 2.67 percent.
