Coronavirus cases among students and staff went up locally and statewide in the week ending April 7.
But the number of cases still remains well below 1% in all groups.
In the 14 school local school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, there were 33 more cases than in the week ending March 31.
The number went from 57 to 90, which is an increase of 57.89%.
The districts include the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
All told, there are 30,009 students in the 14 districts and the 90 cases equal 0.29%, or just under three-tenths, of 1% of all students.
Among staff, the numbers went from 20 cases in the week ending March 31 to 26 cases in the week ending April 7.
That’s an increase of six cases, which is 30%.
The 26 cases in the 14 districts equal 0.64% of the 4,065 staff members, or a little over six-tenths of 1%.
Locally, the most cases recorded among students came in the week ending Jan. 12 when 1,924 cases were recorded.
That number equaled 6.41% of the 30,009 students.
The most cases recorded among staff members locally came in the week ending Jan. 6 when 362 cases were logged, which equaled 8.91% of the 4,065 staff members.
Statewide, the number of student cases of coronavirus in the week ending April 7 was 2,782, which is 0.30% of the 911,520 students.
That’s an increase of 341 cases over the 2,441 cases recorded in the week ending March 31, or a 13.97% increase.
The number of cases among staff members statewide went up by 180 to 984, which is an increase of 22.38%.
The 984 cases equal 0.72% of the 136,349 staff members statewide, or just over seven-tenths of 1%.