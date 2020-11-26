The surge in coronavirus cases statewide and nationally is by no means sparing this area, with the Attleboro Fire Department reporting four more cases alone.
News broke Wednesday that an additional seven city employees were stricken, including the four firefighters and three others who work in departments outside of city hall.
By The Sun Chronicle’s count, at least 40 city employees have contracted COVID-19, including 15 firefighters, two dispatchers, 13 school department staff members and 12 in other departments.
At least 25 were stricken in the last two weeks.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area registered its highest weekly total of new cases on Nov. 12 with 484, and its second-highest total on Nov. 19 with 429. That totals 913 new cases — or about 23 percent — of all 4,018 cases recorded in the area since the pandemic began in March.
Last week, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux ordered city hall closed to the public from Thanksgiving through Dec. 6.
It’s usually closed for Thanksgiving and the Friday following.
“In the last eight months I have never seen anything like this,” the mayor said in an email Wednesday. “We are getting slammed right now at the city government level.”
He noted there are still tests pending and that the surge has come despite repeated reminders to follow a number of safety protocols at work and elsewhere. At work, mask wearing and the use of air purifiers is required in offices that have two or more employees.
The good news is that the death rate remains low. That being said, most of the deaths statewide — 63 percent — occur among nursing home patients.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, the average age of a person who dies from the virus is 81. The average age of someone hospitalized with it is 66.
Attleboro schools reported 16 new cases of the disease for the week ending Nov. 20. That makes 35 new cases in the last two weeks, which is a 94 percent increase over the number of cases recorded in first nine weeks of school. The total number of cases recorded in schools is 72. Out of that number, 59 were students and 13 were staff.
Of the 16 new cases, 10 were among students and six were among staff members.
For the week ending Nov. 13, there were 19 new cases — 14 among students and five among staff.
None of the cases resulted from in-school transmission, according to school officials.
The previous high number of cases in the schools for one week was seven for the one ended Oct. 30.
Meanwhile, for the week ended Nov. 20, there were also 140 “close contacts,” 115 among students and 25 among staff.
For students, 69 of those close contacts were in school and 45 were out of school.
For staff members, 18 close contacts were in school and seven were outside of school.
Currently there are 201 students and staff under quarantine, which is 3 percent of the approximately 6,700 school population.
Since school opened in September, 72 students and staff have contracted the disease which equals about 1.1 percent of the population.
No deaths have been reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,290 Attleboro residents, or 2.86 percent of its population, have contracted the disease.
There have been at least 67 deaths out of the 1,290 cases for a death rate of 5.2 percent, but the majority of those deaths, 39, occurred in April, which was the second month of the pandemic.
The 16 new cases in schools came at the same time the city as a whole reported a one-week increase of 145 new cases, which is the largest increase for a single week since the pandemic began in March.
While cases surged, deaths have not.
There were seven new deaths reported over the last two weeks in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, which equals .7 percent of the 913 new cases.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths for the week ending Nov. 21 was 192. There were 16,861 new cases that week which equals a death rate of 1.14 percent.
For the week ending April 25, a similar number of cases, 16,976, produced six times as many deaths, or 1,170, and a death rate of 6.47 percent.
The state’s Department of Public Health also reports “probable” coronavirus deaths and cases.
When those numbers are added in, the death rate declines slightly.
The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths was 195 for the week ending Nov. 21, and the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases was 18,013 for a death rate of 1.08 percent.
At the county level, the surge is cases is also evident.
There were 218 new cases in Bristol County for the week ended Sept. 2.
For the week ended Nov. 18 there were 1,964, or an increase of 700 percent.
For the week ended April 29, there were 1,521 new cases in Bristol County and 61 deaths for a death rate of 4 percent.
Last week there were more cases and fewer deaths.
For the week ended Nov. 18, there were 1,964 new cases and 31 deaths for a death rate of 1.6 percent.
In Norfolk County for the week ended April 29, there were 1,488 new cases and 172 deaths for a death rate of 11.5 percent.
For the week ended Nov. 18, there were 1,024 new cases and 17 deaths for a death rate of 1.67 percent.
The number of new cases suffered by Attleboro last week pushed the city into the coronavirus red zone for the second time.
It’s the highest incidence zone among state’s four color-coded categories and means the city averaged at least 10 new cases per day over a 14-day period based on a population of 100,000.
In addition, there must be a positive test rate for the disease of at least 5 percent.
Attleboro’s incidence rate was an average of 35.3 new cases per day and its positive test rate was 6.38 percent.
