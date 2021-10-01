Coronavirus cases in 14 area school districts are holding steady.
For the week ending Sept. 29, 87 cases were reported, one less than the previous week, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
This past week’s cases include 78 students and nine staff members.
DESE has extended its school mask mandate until Nov. 1. Originally it was to expire on Oct. 1.
For the week ending Sept. 15, there were 46 cases in schools, 40 of them students.
This past week Norton topped the list with 23 cases, 20 among students and three among staffers.
North Attleboro was second with 15, all students, and Seekonk was third with 11 students and one staffer.
All other districts were in the single digits or recorded zero cases.
Attleboro cut the number of its cases almost by half, dropping from 14 in the week ending Sept. 22 to six in the week ending Sept. 29.
All six cases were among students.
That number represents about one-tenth of 1 percent of the district’s 5,850 students.
Four districts had no cases. They were Wrentham, Dighton-Rehoboth, Bristol County Agricultural High School and Norfolk County Agricultural High School. Plainville had one student case.
Statewide there were 2,054 cases of coronavirus among students and 345 among staff members.
The number of students afflicted represents .22 percent of the approximately 920,000 students in the state.
The 345 staff members with the disease represents .25 percent of the approximately 140,000 staff members statewide, according to DESE. The number of students with coronavirus declined by 182 from 2,236 in the week ending Sept. 22 to 2,054 in the week ending Sept. 29.
Meanwhile the number of staff members with the disease increased by 27 from 318 to 345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.