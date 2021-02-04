Coronavirus cases held steady in the area for the week ending Feb. 4 according to numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the average percentage of positive coronavirus tests and the average incidence rate declined for the third consecutive week.
Nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area remained in the coronavirus red zone while cases remained about the same, increasing over last week by just four, from 644 to 648.
The red zone indicates the highest virus infection rate.
Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham are in the red.
Norfolk is in the yellow zone, indicating the second highest infection rate, for the second consecutive week.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests went down in all communities except Seekonk, which increased slightly from 8.25 to 8.43 percent.
The area’s average percentage of positive tests for coronavirus went down from 6.52 percent to 5.87 percent.
The incidence rate of the disease went down in eight of the 10 communities. It went up in Foxboro and Norton.
The overall average incidence rate for all 10 communities went down from 47.74 to 43.42, a decrease of about 9 percent.
The incidence rate is the average number of new cases per day over 14 days per 100,000 people.
The number of deaths since last week increased by at least 10. Nine were in Attleboro and one was in Wrentham.
All told, coronavirus has killed at least 228 residents in the 10 area communities and there have been a total of 12,033 cases.
Attleboro has the most with 3,200.
