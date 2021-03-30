While North Attleboro schools led the state in coronavirus cases for the most recent week on record, other districts in The Sun Chronicle area posted far better results.
North Attleboro recorded 31 for the week ending March 24. It’s not known what caused the high number, and Superintendent Scott Holcomb has not responded to phone calls or emails from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
The 31 cases includes 28 students and three staff members, and could actually be low because the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education does not record cases among students and staff members who were not in the schools during the reporting period.
That’s why Attleboro recorded just eight cases (seven students and one staff member) for the week ending March 24 while the district itself recorded 20 cases (17 students and three staff members) for its week, which ended two days later on March 26.
The two additional days could have contributed to the higher number as well, as those persons who contracted the disease but were not in the schools.
Here are the numbers for the other school districts in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-commuity area. As with North Attleboro and Attleboro the actual numbers could be higher.
- Mansfield: 13 cases, 12 among students and one among staff members.
- Foxboro: Seven cases, three among students and four among staff.
- Dighton-Rehoboth Regional: Three cases, one student and two staff members.
- Norfolk: Two cases, one student and one staff.
- Seekonk and Wrentham: One each, both among staff.
- Norton, King Philip Regional, Plainville, Norfolk Agricultural and Bristol Agricultural: All registered no cases, according to DESE.
