Coronavirus cases in area schools went down last week among both students and staff, but statewide they went up slightly.
In the 14 area school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, the number of cases fell from 87 in the week ending March 10 to 74 in the week ending March 17, which was a decline of 14.94%.
Among staff members the numbers fell from 26 in the week ending March 10 to 16 in the week ending March 17,s a decline of 38.46%.
Overall, the 74 cases among the 30,009 students in the 14 districts represented 0.24% of the student population, or a little over two-tenths of 1%.
That’s down from 0.29% in the week ending March 10.
And among staff members, the 16 cases represented 0.39% of the 4,065 staff members, or just under four-tenths of 1%.
The districts include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
Statewide, student cases went up by 252 and staff cases went up by 53.
Mansfield had the most new cases among students with 23, which was 0.67% of the district’s student population of 3,437.
The Dighton-Rehoboth district had the second greatest number of new cases with 15, which was 0.58% of the district’s 2,569 student population.
Seekonk had the most cases among staff members with four, which was 1.33% of its total staff contingent of 299.
The King Philip district had the second greatest number of cases among staff with three, which was 1.24% of its total staff population of 242.
Statewide, the cases among students increased by 252 from 1,345, or 0.15%, of the student population of 911,520 to 1,597, which is 0.17% of the student population.
Cases among staff members statewide increased by 53 from 372 to 425, or from 0.26%, of the 136,349 staff population to 0.31%.