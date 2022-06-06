Coronavirus cases among students and staff have declined sharply locally and statewide for the second consecutive week.
The declines followed steep drops among the general population as well.
There were 236 cases among students in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle in the week ending June 2.
That’s a decrease of 82 cases, or 25.78%, from the 318 in the week ending May 26.
The 236 cases represent 0.78% of the 30,009 student population in the 14 local districts.
Cases among staff members in the 14 districts came in at 60 in the week ending June 2, or 44 fewer than the 104 in the week ending May 26.
That was a decline of 43%.
The 60 cases represent 1.47% of the 4,065 staff member population in the 14 local districts.
Statewide the number of student cases fell by 3,697, or 37.61%, from the 9,803 cases in the week ending May 26 for a total of 6,106 cases.
The number of staff cases fell by 985, or 33.66%, from the 2,926 cases reported in the week ending May 26 for a total of 1,941 cases.
In the 10 communities tracked by The Sun Chronicle the number of new coronavirus cases in the general population fell for the first time in seven weeks.
In the week ending May 26 there were 611 new cases in the 10 communities.
In the week ending June 2 there were 333 new cases, a drop of 278 cases or 45.50%.
Statewide the number of new cases also fell sharply.
The average number of new cases per day fell from 2,854 to 2,039 a decline of 815 cases per day or 28.55%.
The total case count for the week declined from 19,980 to 14,278, which is a drop of 5,702 cases and a decline of 28.54%.