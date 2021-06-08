Coronavirus in area schools has just about disappeared.
According to information provided by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, there was just one case reported between May 27 and June 2 among the school districts in The Sun Chronicle coverage area.
That case was in Attleboro and it was a student who contracted the disease.
The state’s week runs from Thursday through Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Attleboro schools reported zero cases for its week ending June 4.
Its week runs from Saturday through Friday so it appears the case logged for Attleboro by DESE happened prior to the beginning of its week on May 29.
Area-wide, the number of cases since May 5 has dropped from 27 to one, which is a decline of 96 percent.
All told statewide, there were 117 cases among students and 13 among staff members for a total of 130 for the week ending June 2.
That’s down from 250 for the week ending May 26, a 48 percent drop in one week.
For the week of May 19, the total number of cases was 407; for May 12, there were 620 cases; and for May 5, there were 669.
So in one month the case numbers dropped 81 percent statewide.
With zero cases recorded in Attleboro for the week ending June 4, that means there were 22 total cases, in May which is the second-lowest monthly total recorded to date behind September, when 13 cases were reported.
However, September was not a full month of school.
School began Sept. 14 so its likely there were other cases among the students and staff, especially since 99.6 percent of all cases in Attleboro schools were contracted outside of school, according to school officials.
The decline in school cases follows state and area trends for the population at-large, which also shows plummeting numbers.
For the week ending June 5, the statewide number of cases was 1,059 which was down from 5,553 from the week of May 6.
That was a drop of 4,494 cases, or 81 percent.
And in the area, the number of cases fell from 157 in the week ending May 6 to 17 in the week ending June 3, a drop of 140 cases, or 89 percent.
Since September, Attleboro schools have recorded 508 cases. Out of that number, 532 were among students and 76 were among staff members.
Only two of the cases were traced to in-school exposure, according to school officials.
The 508 cases represent about 7.6 percent of the district’s approximate population of 6,700 students and staff members.
