ATTLEBORO — The decreasing number of coronavirus cases statewide is reflected in the city’s public schools as well.
For the week ending Jan. 29 the school department recorded 14 cases, a drop of 18, or 56 percent, from the week ending Jan. 22, when the number was 32.
And for the week ending Feb. 5, the case count edged up by four to 18 but still stayed well below the 29 case per week average from the first three weeks in January.
Officials reported that all cases were contracted outside of school.
Over the last two weeks, 26 of the cases were among students and six were among staff members.
In addition, 18 staff members were determined to be close contacts of those with the disease which forced them to remain out of school for 10 days along with the six staff members who caught the illness.
Both situations stretched the ability of schools to provide enough in-school teachers because of a severe shortage of substitute teachers who are in especially high demand due the pandemic.
School Superintendent David Sawyer has noted that substitutes are sometimes difficult to find, even if the best of times.
Overall in January there were 102 cases of the virus in schools, which was down from 112 in December, a 9 percent drop.
Meanwhile, February has begun on a positive note with just 18 cases in the first week.
Statewide, the first three days of this week have produced 5,599 cases, or an average of 1,866 per day, which is down from last week’s average of 2,561 per day. That’s a 27 percent reduction.
The 318 cases of the virus in the school district since September equal about 4.74 percent of the district’s population, of about 6,700 students and staff members.
The 1,233 students and staffers who have been designated close contacts of those with the disease make up about 18.4 percent of the population.
Together, those who at some point contracted the disease and those who were determined to be close contacts total 1,551 and represent about 23 percent of the district’s population.
Meanwhile the state has begun Phase 2 of its vaccination schedule, which includes teachers.
K-12 teachers are in group three of Phase 2 and can be vaccinated after those who are 75 and older, 65 years old or older, have two underlying conditions, and live or work in low-income and affordable senior housing.
While the state continues to open vaccination centers it looks like the wait will be long even for those who are 75 and older due to a shortage of vaccine.
Appointments at the mass vaccination centers are snapped up almost has fast as they come online.
Gov. Charlie Baker said on Wednesday that 100,000 new appointments, including 70,000 at the mass vaccination sites, would become available starting on Thursday.
Go to mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations to find one.
Seniors can call 2-1-1 to get help making an appointment.
