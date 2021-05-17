The number of coronavirus cases in area school districts declined from 27 to 20 for the week ending May 12, according to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s a drop of 26 percent.
Throughout the state, the number of cases among students and staff members fell by 49 from 669 to 620, which is a 7.32 percent decline.
Out of the 620 cases reported, 572 were among students and 48 were among staff members.
All told, 400 districts reported.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, all 20 cases were reported in just five of the 14 area districts, leaving nine reporting none.
Attleboro reported the most cases with seven, all among students.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional reported five, all among students.
Foxboro reported four and Seekonk three, all among students.
North Attleboro reported just one case, which afflicted a staff member.
The number of cases may actually be higher because the state does not count cases contracted by a student or staff member who has not physically been in a school building during the time period being reported.
Attleboro reports cases among students and staff members whether or not they have been in the schools.
For the week ending May 14, Attleboro schools reported seven cases.
Six cases were among students and one afflicted a staff member.
The seven cases reported by the district are three fewer than were reported for the week ending May 7, a 30 percent reduction.
So far in May, Attleboro schools have suffered 17 cases, 16 among students and just one among the staff.
At that pace the month’s tally could be as low as 34 which would be the lowest of the year and the lowest since October when a total of 23 cases were reported.
Over the entire school year there have 503 coronavirus cases in Attleboro schools.
Out of that number, 427 have been among students and 76 have been among staff members.
Only two cases have been contracted in the schools, according the district.
The elementary grades have been back in school full time since April 5 and the middle school grades have been back since April 26.
High school students returned on Monday.
