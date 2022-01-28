New coronavirus cases among students and staff in area school districts have declined for the second consecutive week.
In the week ending Jan. 26, there were 755 cases among the 30,009 students in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle. That’s down from 1,146, or 34%, from the week ending Jan. 19.
The 755 cases equals 2.5% of the area’s student population.
In the week ending Jan. 19, 3.8% of students had the virus.
Cases among staff members dropped from 139 to 87, a decline of 37%. The 87 cases equals just over 2% of school staffers in the area.
In the cases among students, only Norfolk showed an increase, from 20 to 30.
All the other communities showed reductions in cases and percentages.
Attleboro had the most cases at 245, a small reduction of seven cases from the 252 in the week ending Jan. 19.
In cases among staff members, three communities showed increases: Norton was up by two, Plainville by three and King Philip by one.
Two communities stayed the same; Foxboro at four and North Attleboro at 15.
All others showed a reduction in cases among staff members.
Statewide, 18,536 students, or just a hair over 2% of the 911,520 population, were out with coronavirus in the week ending Jan. 26.
Meanwhile 3,150 staff members or 2.3% of the 136,349 statewide, were out with the virus for the week.
Student cases have declined for two consecutive weeks and staff cases for three consecutive weeks.