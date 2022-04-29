New coronavirus cases statewide paused last week with an average daily increase of 12 cases and a weekly increase of 85 after the previous week’s 631.
In the week ending April 29, cases resumed a sharp climb averaging 566 more per day with a total increase of 3,964 cases, or 30%.
In the week ending April 22, the increase was 0.64%.
Statewide, cases climbed to 17,162 but deaths and hospitalizations did not follow.
In the week ending April 29 there were 36 confirmed deaths.
The last time cases approached 17,162 was in the week ending Feb. 11, when there were 16,421 cases.
That week there were 367 deaths, or 10 times the toll in the week ending April 29.
In the week ending April 29 the average number hospitalized per day was 416.
In the week ending Feb. 11, the average was 1,221, three times as many.
In the week ending April 29, there was an average of 30 coronavirus patients per day in intensive care units.
In the week ending Feb. 11, the average was 214.
Level of transmission in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area—Low in Bristol County; medium in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the coverage area since April 21, 2022—314 an increase of 33 or 11.74% over the 281 in the week ending April 21.
Percentage positive for the area—5.61% up almost 1 point from 4.64%.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—70.68%.
Percentage vaccinated with booster—38.77%.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial—9 with coronavirus.
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated—11% (coronavirus patients), one of nine is unvaccinated.
Number of deaths in the area — There have been at least 372 deaths total since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.93% of the 38,796 cases.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC—7 counties “Low,” 7 counties, Barnstable, Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, “Medium”
Percentage of positive cases in state—4.39%
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 82 66.84
Foxboro 17 78.51
Mansfield 48 79.34
Norfolk 17 75.32
North Attleboro 39 70.20
Norton 37 67.05
Plainville 7 77.24
Rehoboth 22 56.94
Seekonk 22 56.93
Wrentham 23 85.56