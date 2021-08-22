ATTLEBORO — New cases of coronavirus statewide continue to go up, but at a slower pace, which is good news for those fighting the virus.
The week ending Aug. 20 recorded 8,534 new cases which is 1,060 more than the week ending Aug. 13 and represents a 14 percent increase.
But while the number is higher, the pace of increase has slowed.
For example, the week ending Aug. 13 recorded 7,474 new cases which was 1,418 more than the week ending Aug. 6, which represented a 23 percent increase.
And the week ending Aug. 6 showed an even bigger increase in raw numbers and percentage.
That week produced 6,056 new cases which was 1,972 more than the week ending July 30.
That increase represented a 48 percent jump and the greatest number of new cases in a week in this latest surge which began in the week ending July 9.
Since the week ending July 30, the number of new cases per week have fallen by 912 or 46 percent.
The surge in cases began in the week ending July 9 when the number of new cases, apparently spurred by the delta variant — which is said to be more contagious but less deadly — jumped from 383 to 598, a 56 percent increase.
The next week the cases rocketed to 1,226, a 105 percent increase, and kept climbing from there.
The last time more than 1,000 cases in a week was recorded was in the week ending June 5.
The number of hospitalizations has increased as well during the last seven weeks, but the number of deaths has not kept pace with the number of cases.
For example, in the 10-communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, which includes the city of Attleboro as well as the towns of Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, no new deaths have been reported in 13 weeks.
In Bristol County, just 22 deaths have been reported in the last seven weeks, and in Norfolk County, just 14 deaths have been reported.
When the pandemic was at its height, those kind of numbers were reported daily.
