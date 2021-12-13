While the number of new coronavirus cases is increasing in the area, but they still affect less than 1 percent of students and staff in area school districts.
According to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, there were 287 new cases among students in the 14 districts in The Sun Chronicle circulation area as of Dec. 9.
That number translates to 0.95% of the 30,009 students in the area.
It’s nearly the same percentage for staff members.
Out of the 4,065 teachers in the 14 districts, there were 38 new cases of coronavirus, or 0.93%.
However, those area numbers are higher than statewide.
There were 6,879 new cases among the statewide student enrollment of about 920,000 as of Dec. 9, which translates to 0.75%.
In addition there were 1,105 staff members with the disease out of about 140,000, or 0.79%.
Locally, North Attleboro schools had the most new cases with 66.
The district has 3,969 students, so that’s 1.66%.
Meanwhile, just two of the 527 staff members had the disease, or 0.38%.
Attleboro had the second greatest number of cases among students with 46, or 0.78% of the 5,866 enrollment, which is near statewide levels.
There were two staff members with the disease out of 699, or 0.28%, well below the statewide percentage.
The King Philip District had the lowest numbers with zero cases among students and staff.
