There are at least 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, a check of town websites showed Friday.
That’s up from 45 on Thursday, an increase of 31 percent.
The number of cases in Attleboro jumped to 22 on Friday, up from 15 the previous day, according Mayor Paul Heroux. That’s an increase of about 47 percent.
Mansfield went from five to 10 and Norton went from three to five.
Statewide, the number of cases jumped from 2,417 to 3,240, an increase of 823 cases, or 34 percent.
Of that number, 35 have died, an increase of 10 from Thursday.
One of the deaths was a Bristol County woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
Three others were women from Norfolk County in their 80s and a man in his 60s also from Norfolk County.
At least one of the four had a preexisting condition. The other three were listed as "unknown."
And as of Thursday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported it had two patients with coronavirus and one of them was in the intensive care unit, according to Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.
Another 26 patients were “under investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.