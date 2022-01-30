New coronavirus cases in Massachusetts took a steep drop for the second consecutive week, according to numbers supplied by the state's Department of Public Health.
In the week ending Jan. 28, new cases declined by 44,108 or 44.35%.
Cases fell from 99,445 to 55,347.
Average new cases per day fell from 14,207 to 7,906.
In the week ending Jan. 21, the new cases fell from 132,557 to 99,455, a decline of 24.97%.
The overall drop in two weeks is 58.24%.
Other metrics also showed sharp drops.
Since Jan. 16, the number of cases reported in hospitals has fallen for 11 consecutive days from a high of 3,209 to 2,377, a decline of 832 patients, or 25.92%.
That does not include Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when no numbers were reported.
In addition, numbers of coronavirus cases in hospital Intensive Care Units and patients who are intubated with breathing apparatus have also declined.
Since Jan. 16, the number of ICU patients with the virus has fallen from 465 to 363, a drop of 102, or 21.93%.
The number of those intubated declined from 286 to 233, a drop of 53, or 18.53%.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro the number of coronavirus patients showed a big drop in one week.
In the week ending Jan. 28, the number declined from 47 to 27, a drop of 20 or 42.55%.
The number of coronavirus patients in the ICU was cut in half, from six to three, and the overall census at the hospital was cut from 149 to 103, a drop of 46, or 30.87%.
Of the current 27 coronavirus patients in Sturdy, 13 have been vaccinated and 14 were not vaccinated.
Medical Director Dr. Brian Patel said vaccine protection lessens over time, but will protect against omicron variant if boosters are given.
The omicron variant has been blamed for the rapid and record-setting number of cases in the state.
“The vaccines do protect against omicron, but the data has shown that the efficacy of the vaccine does wane over time against omicron,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “For this reason it is strongly recommended to get a booster vaccine five months after having completed the initial vaccination series.”
He said the chance of severe illness is lessened with a booster.
“Studies have shown a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies with the booster and increased protection against developing severe COVID-19 after receiving a booster,” Patel said.
As previously reported, new cases regionally also showed a significant drop of 819 cases, or 31.88%, in the week ending Jan. 27.
With new cases plummeting, vaccinations continue on a very slow upward climb.
In the week ending Jan. 27, the increase in vaccinations was just 462, or less than a quarter of one percent -- 0.23% -- of the area's population of 198,294
Those from the age of five through 11 had the most vaccinations, with 177, which was 1.13% of that age group’s population.
Those 75 and up had just five vaccinations.
However, 91.17% of that group has been vaccinated.
Wrentham leads all 10 Sun Chronicle-area communities in percentage of those vaccinated at 83.81%.
Rehoboth is the least-vaccinated community at 55.16%.
All told, 68.80%, or 136,435 of the region's population of 198,294, has been fully vaccinated.
The Sun Chronicle area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk and Seekonk, as well Rehoboth and Wrentham.
Statewide, 74.55% of the population, or 5,192,287 people, have been vaccinated.
That percentage does not include those who have had the disease and also acquired some level of immunity though the CDC says that any level of immunity a person gets from having had COVID, wanes after about three months.
In the week ending Jan. 27, the number of newly-vaccinated people was 24,004 or 0.34% of the 6,964,383 residents of the state.
Deaths statewide for the week went up by 18 from 434 to 452, but the death percentage remained under 1 percent at 0.82%.
The average age of those who died from the disease was 76, according to DPH.