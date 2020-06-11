Coronavirus cases in nursing homes are down 33 percent statewide in the last week and 55 percent from two weeks ago.
From last Friday through Thursday there were 669 new cases reported to the state’s Department of Public Health. That’s down 330 from the 999 that were reported in the week before.
And two weeks ago the count was 1,501 new cases.
This week’s 669 is a reduction of 832 cases from that time.
All that is good news for nursing homes.
Fewer cases means fewer deaths and nursing homes have suffered the majority of them. So far nearly 63 percent of all deaths have been in nursing homes statewide and the local numbers are just about the same, with 78 of 124 deaths in The Sun Chronicle area occurring in nursing homes.
On Thursday, DPH reported 38 new deaths, but 34, or 89 percent, were in nursing homes.
The number of hospitalizations statewide continued a steep decline on Thursday, falling another 85 to 1,260, down 2,619 since its high point on April 27.
Meanwhile the number of virus patients in hospital intensive care units dipped to 296, which is 793 fewer than the high point on April 27.
Locally, just five new coronavirus cases were logged in the 10-town Sun Chronicle area on Thursday, with eight of the 10 communities reporting.
No new deaths were reported.
All told there are 124 deaths and 1,780 cases in the region since mid-March.
