ATTLEBORO — While coronavirus cases are soaring to record numbers across the state, the number of hospitalizations have been cut by more than half of what the first surge produced in the spring.
For the week ending Dec. 12, there were 32,085 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33,708 confirmed and probable cases, the highest total yet recorded during the 40 weeks of the pandemic.
That same week, the state’s Department of Public Health reported that a total of 10,942 coronavirus patients were in the hospital over that seven day period, or and average of 1,563 patients per day.
The total number of individual patients is closer to the average number of daily patients because individuals are likely to have been hospitalized for multiple days.
By contrast, for the week ending April 25, which was Week 6 of the pandemic, the state’s DPH reported a total of 16,976 coronavirus cases and a total of 26,908 coronavirus patients in the hospital, or an average of 3,844 per day.
So to sum it up, there were about half as many cases in the spring, but more than double the hospitalizations.
That appears to be good news for patients and hospitals.
It could mean patients are not as sick, which means hospitals still have room, at least for the moment, for those who are critically ill at a time when numbers are climbing fast.
After Week 6, the week ending April 25, the numbers of cases declined every week until a low point of 1,015 cases was reached for the week ending July 4, which was Week 16 of the pandemic.
After that, cases leveled off and very slowly started to increase until they finally surpassed the previous high point of 16,976 in the week ending Nov. 28 when the state recorded 17,333 confirmed cases and 18,352 confirmed and probable cases.
Since then, the numbers have surged every week and reached the 32,085 confirmed cases mark for the week ending Dec. 12 which was Week 40 of the pandemic.
So far this week, the case numbers have fallen off slightly.
The daily average for the first four days with regard to confirmed cases is 4,354 as compared to last week’s 4,583 over seven days.
With regard to the confirmed and probable totals the daily average so far is 4,596 as compared to last week’s 4,815.
