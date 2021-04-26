The number of coronavirus cases statewide fell by 25 percent last week.
They dropped from 12,152 for the week ending April 17 to 9,108 for the week ending April 24.
That’s the third consecutive week the numbers have fallen.
The daily average fell from 1,736, to 1,301.
The 9,108 new cases is the fewest in one week since the week ending Oct. 31 when the total was 8,495.
At that time, cases were on the increase. Now they appear to be on the decline.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths bumped up by seven from 76 to 83, a 9.2 percent increase.
However, it was the third consecutive week that the number of confirmed deaths came in under 100.
That has not happened since the week ending Sept. 26.
Deaths eventually topped out at 562 in the week ending Jan. 9 when cases also hit their peak at 39,946.
The single worst week for deaths came in the week ending April 25, 2020 when 1,170 people died from the virus.
The average number of hospitalizations fell from 703 for the week ending April 17 to 674 for the week ending April 24.
That’s about a 4 percent drop.
The biggest average daily number of hospitalizations recorded by The Sun Chronicle was 3,870, which occurred in the week ending April 29, 2020.
The number this week represents an 82 percent reduction.
The number of cases in long term care facilities dropped from 69 in the week ending April 17 to 41 in the week ending April 24.
That’s a 40 percent decline.
The worst week for cases in long term care facilities occurred in the week ending Jan. 6 when 924 cases were recorded.
That was around the time vaccines were starting to be administered to nursing home residents.
The 41 cases recorded last week represent a 95 percent reduction from the 924 cases.
That same week there were 162 deaths in nursing homes.
It’s not known how many coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes last week or the week before because the state’s Department of Public Health has stopped reporting them in its daily raw numbers report.
DPH was asked why it stopped by The Sun Chronicle, but no reason has been given.
