ATTLEBORO — There has been little change in two key statistics concerning coronavirus, according to state data.
But one of the static stats could be considered positive, and one could be considered negative.
On the plus side, there were no new deaths in the Sun Chronicle area for the week ending July 8, with eight of the 10 communities reporting.
The total remains at 294.
The other positive statistic is that there were only six new cases of the disease among the communities, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health on Thursday.
That’s the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
For the week ending July 1 there were 12 new cases and for the week ending June 24 there were seven.
Those numbers reflect the decline of the disease statewide and nationwide.
On the other hand, the statistics that could be considered negative involve the number of vaccinations in the area.
They have risen just 1.7 percentage points since June 24.
All told that number equals 3,393 people out of the 198,294 in the area.
And 113,063 are fully vaccinated, which equals 57 percent.
Those who have gotten at least one shot combined with the fully vaccinated equal 124,312 people, or 62.7 percent.
While the number of those vaccinated against the virus continues to go up, the pace has slowed.
The increase for each of the last three weeks has been under 2 points.
At that pace it would take another five months to fully vaccinate the entire population of the area.
Wrentham leads the area with just over 70 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
Mansfield is second at 64 percent and Foxboro is third at 63 percent.
Last on the list is Rehoboth at 46 percent.
Seekonk is next to last at 47.6 percent.
Vaccinations are free and can be obtained at numerous locations.
Sites can be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/.
