The long expected surge of coronavirus cases could be upon us as numbers shot up Thursday statewide and across the area.
The state Department of Public Health reported 3,079 new cases, an increase of 464 over the previous high of 2,615, which was reached on April 12.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker warned that a surge may be coming as part of his rationale to keep schools and daycare centers closed through the end of the academic year.
The 10 towns in The Sun Chronicle circulation area also hit a peak Thursday with 83 new cases, bringing the total to 865.
The new case total is 13 more than the previous high of 70 reported on April 13.
However, the number does not include Attleboro, which did not give an update on Thursday. It will do so on Friday.
The number of new deaths statewide came in at 178, which is the second highest total after Wednesday’s record of 221.
The death toll statewide stands at 2,360.
The number of cases is 46,023.
The Sun Chronicle area is holding steady with deaths at 27.
Both Bristol and Norfolk counties reported death increases Thursday that are comparable to the numbers of recent days. Bristol had five and Norfolk had 23.
Bristol has only reached double digits once during the pandemic. That was on April 17, when 12 were recorded.
Norfolk has had at least 20 deaths a day for nine consecutive days. It has a total of 4,541 cases, an increase of 329 since Wednesday. Bristol has 2,181 cases, an increase of 273.
There was good news from Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The number of coronavirus cases decreased to 40 from Wednesday’s 48.
And the number of cases in the intensive care unit declined to seven from nine the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.