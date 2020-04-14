The number of coronavirus cases topped 500 in The Sun Chronicle circulation area Tuesday.
With just six of the 10 communities reporting, the number hit 523, with Mansfield recording the greatest increase at 14.
No new deaths were reported.
All told there have been 15 deaths in the area so far, 13 of them Attleboro residents.
One Seekonk resident and one Norfolk resident have also died.
Meanwhile, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro reported 61 coronavirus patients, the most to date.
Of those patients, nine are in the Intensive Care Unit.
For the towns that reported their numbers on Tuesday, Mansfield had 14 more cases, Attleboro had 10, Seekonk six, North Attleboro five, while Norton and Foxboro had one each.
Bristol County saw an additional 41 cases and seven deaths. The death toll in Bristol County is now 53.
Norfolk County saw 131 new cases and 17 additional deaths.
Statewide, the case count went down for the second consecutive day to 1,296, but the death count hit 113, the most for a single day and the first time it went over 100.
The case count was the lowest number since April 5, when 764 cases were recorded.
Most of the deaths are among people older than 60.
Statewide, 896 of the 957 deaths as of Tuesday, or 93 percent, are among people older than 60, according to statistics released by the state’s Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.