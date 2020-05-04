Five additional deaths from coronavirus were reported in The Sun Chronicle circulation area Monday along with 32 new cases of the disease.
The deaths, which came over the weekend, included two in Attleboro, bringing the city’s total to 33, and three in North Attleboro, bringing that town's total to 17.
The 10-town area has suffered 79 deaths in all and recorded 1,253 cases.
The 32 new cases that were recorded over the weekend were a marked decrease from the one-day increase of 75 reported on Friday.
Statewide the number of cases plummeted from 1,824 on Sunday to 1,000 on Monday, according to the Department of Public health.
That's the lowest number since April 5 when 764 new cases were reported.
The 86 deaths reported statewide on Monday was the lowest since April 13 when 88 new deaths were recorded.
April 13 was the last time the death toll was in double digits.
There were 20 consecutive days when it ran from 103 to 252 every day.
Meanwhile the number of cases in nursing homes continues to mount.
With 295 nursing homes reporting on Monday, 59 percent, or 175 facilities, reported they had more than 30 cases among residents and staff.
That’s up 6 percent since April 30.
Another 24 percent, or 71 facilities, had between 10 and 30 cases among residents and staff.
The remaining 49 facilities reported fewer than 10 cases.
Nursing homes have reported 2,428 deaths from the disease, which is 59 percent of all deaths.
That percentage is up 2.5 points over the last seven days.
Coronavirus is especially deadly for those over the age of 60.
Those over 80 account for 63 percent of all deaths.
Those between 70 and 79 account for 22 percent and those between 60 and 69 account for about 9.7 percent, bringing the total to a little over 95 percent.
