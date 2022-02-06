Coronavirus cases statewide dropped to their lowest level in almost two months in the week ending Feb. 4.
The number of confirmed cases was 28,752, or 4,107 per day.
Those numbers represented a weekly decrease of 26,595 cases, or 3,799 per day.
The drop as a percentage was 48% in one week.
Numbers that low were last reported in the week ending Dec. 10 when 30,801 cases for the week, or 4,400 per day, were recorded.
Fueled by the omicron variant of coronavirus, cases statewide reached their height in the week ending Jan. 14 when 132,557 cases were recorded.
That number equaled 18,936 cases per day.
While cases soared, deaths fortunately lagged behind, topping out at 452 in the week ending Jan. 28 when 55,347 cases were recorded.
The greatest number of deaths recorded in one week came early in the pandemic, in the week ending April 25, 2020, when 1,170 were recorded along with 16,976 cases.
Meanwhile, vaccinations in the area and statewide continued their slow climb upward.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for week ending Feb. 3, there were 614 new fully-vaccinated people, or 0.31%, of the area’s 198,294 population.
The 10 communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
During that same period, the state picked up 22,071 newly-vaccinated people, which also equaled 0.31%
Area-wide, 137,049 of the 198,294 population, or 69.11%, have become fully vaccinated.
And statewide, there are 5,214,358 fully-vaccinated people, which equals 74.84% of the 6,964,383 population.
Those numbers do not include those who were not vaccinated and caught the disease and survived and now have anti-bodies and some level of protection.
So the actual percentage of those with some level of immunity is higher at both the area and statewide levels.
Neither do those numbers exclude those who are four-years-old or younger, who are not eligible for the vaccine which further boosts the percentages.