A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine dose last November at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

 Carolyn Kaster / The Associated Press

Coronavirus cases statewide dropped to their lowest level in almost two months in the week ending Feb. 4.

The number of confirmed cases was 28,752, or 4,107 per day.

Those numbers represented a weekly decrease of 26,595 cases, or 3,799 per day.

The drop as a percentage was 48% in one week.

Numbers that low were last reported in the week ending Dec. 10 when 30,801 cases for the week, or 4,400 per day, were recorded.

Fueled by the omicron variant of coronavirus, cases statewide reached their height in the week ending Jan. 14 when 132,557 cases were recorded.

That number equaled 18,936 cases per day.

While cases soared, deaths fortunately lagged behind, topping out at 452 in the week ending Jan. 28 when 55,347 cases were recorded.

The greatest number of deaths recorded in one week came early in the pandemic, in the week ending April 25, 2020, when 1,170 were recorded along with 16,976 cases.

Meanwhile, vaccinations in the area and statewide continued their slow climb upward.

In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for week ending Feb. 3, there were 614 new fully-vaccinated people, or 0.31%, of the area’s 198,294 population.

The 10 communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.

During that same period, the state picked up 22,071 newly-vaccinated people, which also equaled 0.31%

Area-wide, 137,049 of the 198,294 population, or 69.11%, have become fully vaccinated.

And statewide, there are 5,214,358 fully-vaccinated people, which equals 74.84% of the 6,964,383 population.

Those numbers do not include those who were not vaccinated and caught the disease and survived and now have anti-bodies and some level of protection.

So the actual percentage of those with some level of immunity is higher at both the area and statewide levels.

Neither do those numbers exclude those who are four-years-old or younger, who are not eligible for the vaccine which further boosts the percentages.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Feb. 3

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 30,235 65.00 122
Foxboro 18,209 13,982 76.78 78
Mansfield 23,631 18,371 77.74 66
Norfolk 12,493 9,288 74.35 38
North Attleboro 30,326 20,865 68.80 185
Norton 19,910 13,058 65.59 56
Plainville 9,211 6,909 75.01 12
Rehoboth 12,713 7,029 55.29 17
Seekonk 14,013 7,843 55.97 17
Wrentham 11,271 9,469 84.01 23
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Feb. 3

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 5,175 33.13 276
12-15 Years 10,103 6,796 67.26 62
16-19 Years 9,877 7,603 76.97 24
20-29 Years 24,537 16,088 65.56 64
30-49 Years 50,622 35,903 70.92 110
50-64 Years 45,902 37,122 80.89 53
65-74 Years 18,771 17,317 92.25 17
75 + Years 12,106 11,045 91.23 8
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Total Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Total Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Total Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Total Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Total Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Total Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

Statewide confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths since surge peaked Jan. 14

Date Cases/Week Cases/Day Deaths % of cases % of Decline Overall decline
Feb. 4 28,752 4,107 419 1.57 48.09 78.31
Jan. 28 55,347 7,906 452 0.81 44.35
Jan. 21 99,455 14,207 434 0.43 24.97
Jan. 14 132,557 18.936 344 0.26

