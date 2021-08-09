New coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area have doubled, according to the state’s latest figures.
For the week ending Aug. 5 there were 132 new cases compared to 66 the previous week, the Department of Public Health. reported. That’s a 100 percent increase.
However, the number of deaths appears to be holding steady at about 294.
Since the pandemic began, the lowest number of new cases recorded in the area is six in the week ending July 8.
The greatest number came in the week ending Dec. 10 when there were 914 new cases.
That same week there were 17 deaths in The Sun Chronicle area alone.
The delta variant of the virus is responsible for most of the new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said the variant is the “predominant strain” and is “highly contagious,” prompting the agency to recommend wearing a mask, even if fully vaccinated, in indoor public spaces in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”
As of Aug. 7, Norfolk County was designated as a “substantial” transmission zone and Bristol County was designated as a “high” transmission zone.
As of Friday, out of the 8,275 cases reported in a two-week period, 5,486, or 66 percent, were among those in the age group of 20 to 59.
Just 22 percent, or 1,819, were among those in the age group of 19 and younger.
The largest school-aged group, those age 10-19, who are mostly eligible for the vaccine, accounted for 997 of the cases, or about 12 percent. Those age 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The oldest subgroup of the population, those age 60 to over 80, had the least number of cases, 970, or 12 percent.
Meanwhile, cases statewide increased by 48 percent for the week ending Aug. 6.
In the week ending July 30, there were 4,084 new cases recorded statewide.
In the week ending Aug. 6 there were 6,056 new cases for an average of 865 per day.
The highest case count for one week took place in the week ending Jan. 9, when 39,946 cases and 562 deaths were recorded.
The average number of cases per day was 5,706.
In 2020, the highest case count was 16,976 during the week ending April 25 with an average of 2,425 cases per day.
The week ending April 25 also recorded the greatest number of deaths in the 73 weeks of the pandemic with 1,170, or an average of 167 per day.
The lowest number of new cases in one week was recorded in the week ending July 3, 2021 with 383.
That week also recorded the fewest deaths, with nine.
