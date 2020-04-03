ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle readership area increased by at least 37 on Friday, bringing the total to 179, a jump of 26 percent.
To date there’s only one known death, which occurred in Attleboro.
The number of cases in Attleboro increased by 25 to "approximately" 80, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
That's a 45 percent increase.
Cases in Norton increased by five to 19, North Attleboro saw a hike to 29 from 25 while Wrentham jumped to eight from six.
The number of cases could well be more but three towns, Rehoboth, Norfolk and Plainville have refused to disclose the number of their cases.
In Bristol County there are 517 cases with four deaths, which equals a death a rate of .8 percent, according to numbers released by the state's public health department.
In Norfolk County there are 1,045 cases with 20 deaths for a death rate of 1.91 percent.
Statewide the number of cases eclipsed 10,000 for the first time, reaching 10,402.
That number came with the single biggest new case total to date -- 1,436.
In addition, were 38 additional deaths, the biggest number for a single day so far. It brought the total statewide to 192, which means the state death rate is 1.85 percent.
The 38 new deaths included one in Bristol County and three in Norfolk County.
Meanwhile, the number of patients with coronavirus at Sturdy Memorial Hospital edged up by one to 23. Four are in the intensive care unit, the most to date, according to information provided by Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Another 18 patients are “admitted persons under investigation for (coronavirus).”
Rehoboth’s interim town administrator, Deborah Arruda, said the town decided not to release the numbers to protect the privacy of its residents.
However the paper did not ask for any personal information, only the number of cases.
Meanwhile, Blythe Robinson, town administrator of Norfolk, said her town is “following the guidance of DPH and not releasing town numbers.”
A representative of Plainville echoed Robinson.
However, DPH has not advised towns not to release the numbers, according to DPH spokesperson Omar Cabrera.
He provided a copy of what was sent to towns. It said no information should be released other than the case count, which is what was requested.
