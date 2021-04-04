ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases statewide went up for the third consecutive week, but deaths dropped a lot.
The average number of daily cases went from 1,865 to 2,013 for an average increase of 148 per day or 7.9 percent for the week ending April 3.
Meanwhile, deaths went down by 22 percent dropping from 248 confirmed deaths for the week ending March 27 to 192 confirmed deaths for the week ending April 3.
Out of those 192 confirmed deaths, 77, or 40 percent were among nursing home residents.
The 77 deaths in nursing homes, which house the most vulnerable of the state’s population, is the same number as the week ending March 27.
Overall, the number of deaths in nursing homes stands at 8,993 out of 17,281 confirmed and probable deaths, or 52 percent since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.
That’s down from the high of 64 percent recorded in October.
The number of deaths may be down because 88 percent of all new cases for a two-week period ending March 31 are among those under the age of 60.
That’s 22,067 out of 24,974 cases.
The young are least likely to die from the disease.
Meanwhile, out of the 445 deaths over the same period, 399 were among those over the age of 59.
That’s 90 percent which shows that those over the age of 59 are the most vulnerable.
While cases have increased every week for three weeks, the average number of new cases per day and the percentage dropped this week which could mean the three-week surge is slowing.
For the week ending March 20, there was an average per day increase in cases of 213 or 16 percent from the week ending March 13.
For the week ending March 27, there was an average increase of 323 cases per day or 20.9 percent.
Hospitalizations increased from an average of 618 per day to 692 per day for the week ending April 3.
That’s an average of 74 per day or 12 percent.
It’s the second consecutive week hospitalizations have gone up.
The overall number of new cases for the week ending April 3 was 14,094 or 1,035 more cases than for the week ending March 27.
